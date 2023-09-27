Cyberpunk 2077 Who Wants to Live Forever: Should You Call Reed to Remove Relic or Find Another Way?

There are multiple ways to complete Cyberpunk 2077. With the addition of Phantom Liberty, there’s another way to find a new ending, which is by siding with Reed and making sure that So Mi is alive at the end of the game.

Reed honors the deal with you, but it does come at a price. Is it a worthwhile price for you to pay? Here’s what you need to know about if you should call Reed to remove the relic or walk away in Cyberpunk 2077 Who Wants To Live Forever?

What Happens When You Call Reed to Remove the Relic in Who Wants to Live Forever?

When you decide to call Reed, accepting his offer after the end of the Phantom Liberty expansion in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ve decided to remove the Relic. The only way to do this is to destroy it, killing Johnny. The two of you will briefly converse on your way to the hospital. Although Johnny doesn’t want to go, he doesn’t hate on your character for it. He gets it. Your character wants to survive, and this is one of the surefire ways to make it happen.

There will be a handful of cutscenes at this point. I don’t want to go too deep into this because this is a spoiler, but this will be the end of your Cyberpunk 2077 campaign if you choose this route. You’ll end the game, and you won’t be able to wrap up any other gigs or jobs you have left in the game. If you want to see what this ending is all about, I recommend saving before you decide to call Reed. You’ll be able to see how it turns out, but it’s not the best for V because it does curb him quite a bit. Again, I don’t want to dive too deep into spoilers, but it’s not the best ending.

What Happens When You Find Another Way in Who Wants to Live Forever?

The alternative to not accepting Reed’s call is to continue the rest of the game. You’re choosing to side with Johnny and finding another way to end the game, exploring the rest of the main story quests in Cyberpunk 2077, and going through the standard game. Given what happens with V at the end of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty by calling Reed, it might be better not to choose this route.

Is It Better to Call Reed or Find Another Way in Cyberpunk 2077?

For anyone who wants to see the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty ending, it’s interesting to see how this all wraps up when you work with the New United States to remove the Relic. However, given the other endings in Cyberpunk 2077, it might not be the best one. I don’t recommend it for a personal ending for the game, but saving before this point and then continuing with the rest of the base game of Cyberpunk 2077, it’s a good idea.