Dead by Daylight: How to Use Bloody Fury as The Oni

Dead by Daylight throws loads of challenges at players each time a new Rift opens, in addition to the wealth of tasks the daily challenges offer. Some of these are simple, but others take a fair bit of thought and skill to complete.

The most complicated challenges are generally linked to the hardest Killers to play as. Their mechanics make for tough tasks to complete, and often, they seem impossible because most players veer away from these Killers anyway.

How to Use Bloody Fury as The Oni in Dead by Daylight

To use Bloody Fury as the Oni in Dead by Daylight, players need to hop into the role of this Killer and hunt down some Survivors. Each time they hit a Survivor, they will start to spawn Blood Orbs. They’ll keep doing this while injured until they’ve been healed. It’s a great way to track them down if they’re hiding.

Players need to absorb the Blood Orbs they see to help charge their Yamaoka’s Wrath meter. This meter will fill over time, but absorbing Blood Orbs charges it faster. Once it’s full, players can trigger Bloody Fury.

When Bloody Fury is active, players will move faster and have access to two new attacks. Demon Dash is a charged attack that causes The Oni to sprint after Survivors. It’s hard to steer, though, so use it sparingly. The other ability is Demon Strike, which is a more powerful basic attack that has a slightly longer range than The Oni’s standard sword.

Whilst using Bloody Fury, players can charge after Survivors and score more hits. We’ve found that it’s best to spend time injuring Survivors as The Oni and only down and hook them once Bloody Fury can be triggered. The state will pause if players pick up a Survivor, allowing them to save all the charge they have left at that point.

Add-Ons That Help Players Use Bloody Fury as the Oni

If players want to make the most of Blood Fury in Dead by Daylight while playing as The Oni, there are two Add-Ons they should equip. The first is Chipped Saihai, which increases Blood Fury’s duration for a few seconds. The second is Polished Maedate, which increases the passive charge rate of Yamaoka’s Wrath.

Both of these help push players into Blood Fury that much faster and prolong it enough to help complete any challenges that might be on the cards. Even without any challenges to complete, making the most of Blood Fury is the best way to play as The Oni, and should make building skill in playing as this Killer easier.

How to Complete Challenges Using Blood Fury as The Oni in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight regularly throws challenges at players, be they daily challenges or ones that are part of the current Rift as we’ve seen in Tome 17: Commitment. These challenges usually require players to spend a specific amount of time with Blood Fury being active or hit a number of Survivors using it.

For any challenge involving Bloody Fury as The Oni, we recommend using the Perks we’ve outlined above to make it last as long as possible and charge quicker so there are more opportunities to trigger it. This will mean players can try to hit Survivors while using it more or just rack up time with it in fewer Trials.