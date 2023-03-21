Dead By Daylight Mobile Codes (March 2023)

In Dead by Daylight Mobile, you’re constantly trying to build a better Survivor or Killer so you can make the most of the next Trial. More Perks, Add-Ons, and Offerings mean you’re more likely to win, and the more characters you have to mess around with, the better your time with the game will be. To get all this and more, though, you need some form of currency, which comes with a price of real world cash or in-game progression. That’s why we’ve put together this guide covering every Dead by Daylight Mobile code you can use to make the most of your time in the game.

All active Dead by Daylight Mobile codes

In this list, we’ve collected every code for Dead by Daylight Mobile that’s currently active. As they expire, we’ll move them out of this list. Keep an eye on any expiry dates you see so you know which ones to redeem urgently.

QMBM8733283903: Redeem for 10,000 Bloodpoints.

All expired Dead by Daylight Mobile codes

This list contains every code for Dead by Daylight Mobile that we know has expired and is no longer available. We’ll keep this list updated as codes expire over time. Note that since the launch of Dead by Daylight Mobile NetEase, many of the codes that worked in the previous version of the game have become invalid or expired.

SHHH : Redeem for 5 Bloody Party Streamers and 100 Iridescent Shards.

: Redeem for 5 Bloody Party Streamers and 100 Iridescent Shards. BOOP: Redeem for Boop The Snot Mask.

How to redeem codes in Dead by Daylight Mobile

To redeem codes in Dead by Daylight, launch the game and open the in-game store. In the bottom right-hand corner, there is a button for “Bundle Codes” that you need to tap next. Enter the code you wish to redeem in the text box and tap redeem. Your rewards will be automatically applied to your account.

How to get free Bloodpoints, Iridescent Shards, and Sinister Stones

There are a few easy ways to get free Bloodpoints, Iridescent Shards, and Sinister Stones in Dead by Daylight Mobile. The first and most obvious is by playing the game. You are rewarded with Bloodpoints for doing everything in the game as long as you play to the objectives. This means repairing generators and helping each other out as Survivors. As a Killer, it means chasing Survivors, hitting them, hooking them, and killing them in any way possible.

You can also just play the game to earn experience and progress the Rift Pass to earn free Bloodpoints, Iridescent Shards, and Sinister Stones with very little extra effort. Sinister Stones are a daily login reward too, so you can simply open the game every day to earn more.

Finally, check the Daily Rituals tab in-game every time you play. There are various sets of Rituals to complete that award all sorts of items. The Daily and Weekly Rituals all have varying rewards. Still, you’ll find Bloodpoints, Iridescent shards, and Sinister Stones among them that you can get for nothing more than playing the game and aiming to complete small, very specific objectives.