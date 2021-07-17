How to use a flashlight in Dead By Daylight

Survivors in Dead By Daylight have an uphill battle to contend with as they attempt to escape the playing area with their lives. The Killer is a behemoth that will not stop chasing you and trying to sacrifice you to The Entity. There are not many ways the Survivors can fight back, they kind of just need to hope the Killer doesn’t find them or have good enough fleeing skills to get away when in danger. The flashlight is a tool Survivors can equip to help a little but is the hardest to get any use out of. Here is how to use flashlights in Dead By Daylight.

Using a flashlight is really simple, but getting any good use out of it can be a little tricky. First, be sure to equip one in your loadout, or you can find one in a chest in-game. Like other items, if you run out of use with it or die with it equipped, you will lose it and need to get another one from the Bloodweb. Use the right trigger on consoles or right-click on PC to turn it on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flashlights do not have a lot of charge in Dead By Daylight, so be sure to use them only when needed. When a Killer is chasing you, shine it in their eyes to blind them. Of course, this may stop them from seeing you for a short duration, but they can still move and attack so quickly get out of the way. The beam stretches for 10 meters and will blind the Killer for two seconds. If you blind a Killer as they carry a teammate to a hook, the teammate will drop free in the injured state. This is mainly what we would recommend using a flashlight for.

There are some special effects of using the flashlights on certain Killers, though.

Hag traps will be revealed and destroyed

The Wraith will be stunned while cloaked

Hitting The Nurse when she is blinking will cause her to be fatigued

The Legion will be sent out of his frenzy instantly

And The Spirit’s Husks will be destroyed

Overall, we recommend using another equipment piece if you have it available as a Survivor. Things need to go your way perfectly, and hitting the Killer in the eye with the flashlight beam while being chased can be incredibly difficult and finicky. Combine that with the very short duration they have, and the flashlight is one of the hardest items in Dead By Daylight to get any good use out of.