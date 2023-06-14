Dead by Daylight: The Best Singularity Build
The Singularity is a hard Killer to master in Dead by Daylight, but with this build, players become a deadly hunter in their next Trial.
The Singularity is a Killer added to Dead by Daylight with the End Transmission Chapter. It’s a horrific amalgamation of organic matter and machinery, powered by AI and designed to work in hazardous environments.
It’s a brutal hunter that can fire Biopods to track and hunt Survivors, but it’s not the easiest character to master. This guide outlines what the best build for The Singularity is in Dead by Daylight, so anyone can hop in and master this brutal bio-organic mess.
The Best Build for The Singularity in Dead by Daylight
We playtested many combinations of perks and add-ons for this Killer, and have crafted the best build for The Singularity in Dead by Daylight. See all the perks and add-ons required for this build in the table below.
How to Play as The Singularity in Dead by Daylight
The Singularity is a hard Killer to play as, but it can be mastered if players learn where its strengths lie. The key to playing as The Singularity is making the most of its Biopods, teleportation, and Overclock Mode.
Biopods can only be attached to vertical surfaces, but much like The Skull Merchant‘s drones, these are best placed near generators. We found that shooting them onto trees or the surfaces near generators allowed us to activate them and monitor all the Survivors wanting to start repairs.
With Biopods on every generator, it’s easy to switch between them and watch for Survivors. The radius around the Biopod camera will fill out as the Biopod shoots a Survivor and applies the Slipstreamed Status. Then, if it charges up again, it will cause The Singularity to teleport to that Survivor. We found that teleporting to a Survivor almost always results in an easy hit.
Survivors don’t expect it and can’t do anything to counter it, so they simply eat that first hit. Teleporting also activates Overclock Mode, which means any pallets Survivors drop will be destroyed and only slow the Killer. This makes chases far more viable providing The Singularity teleported to the Survivor.
We quickly realized that it’s only worth chasing a Survivor if The Singularity has teleported to them. While getting a hit in now and then is fine, a better use of the Killer’s time is watching on Biopods for more victims. Placing more near the exits is a great way to trap Survivors when they think they’re about to win, and makes life very difficult for them.
Keep all this in mind and simply play using The Singularity’s abilities. There’s no need to do anything other than hunt and hook Survivors. All the perks and add-ons we’ve listed in the build above benefit from this style of play, and will make The Singularity a powerful force to be reckoned with.