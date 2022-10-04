Dead Space Remake preorder guide – Editions, bonuses, and more

The Dead Space Remake is a massive project that will feature a brand new adventure for new and returning players to the Dead Space franchise. The remake will be a complete overhaul of the first game. Before the game comes out, you will have a chance to pre-order your copy of the game and make sure you’re ready for when it launches. This guide covers all pre-order editions and bonuses for the Dead Space Remake.

All Dead Space Remake pre-order editions and bonuses

There are three editions you can pick from for the Dead Space Remake: the Standard version, Digital Deluxe, or the Collector’s edition. This game will release on the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC on January 27, 2023.

Related: What is the release date of the Dead Space remake?

Standard version

The standard version does not come with any bonuses. It features the standard game. This will cost $69.99.

Digital Deluxe

The Digital Deluxe version is a bit heftier. It has five exclusive cosmetics to add to your armor in the Dead Space Remake, which feature three unique suits and two suit textures. This will cost slightly more than the standard version at $79.99.

Collector’s Edition

Image via Limited Run Games

The Collector’s Edition comes with many more real-world items than in-game ones. For any big fans of the Dead Space franchise, this might be one you want to look at grabbing. The Collector’s Edition comes with the game, the Dead Space Collector’s box, an Issac Helmet that has lights and is wearable, a Dead Space CD Soundtrack, Foil Stamped Lithograph Folio, four mini posters, an Ishimura patch, a marker enamel pin, a metal 4” marker statue, and a Dead Space SteelBook.

The Collector’s Edition will cost you $274.99.