Death Sorceries in Elden Ring — what they are and where to find them
Spooky, scary skeletons will send shivers down your spine
Elden Ring has several types of sorceries, and we’re here to tell you about one of them. Death Sorceries are one of the more allusive sorcery categories in Elden Ring since they can’t be bought from any merchant and most of them require finding and fighting bosses in the game’s open world.
As the name would suggest, all of the Death Sorceries are themed around the macabre and mostly involve summoning skeletons or skeleton adjacent things which will help you out in the big, bad world of Elden Ring. All of the spells require a certain amount of both Intelligence and Faith to cast, and can also be boosted with the Prince of Death’s Staff found in Deeproot Depths.
All Death Sorceries in Elden Ring can be found and used as follows:
- Ancient Death Rancor: One of the latter game Death Sorceries, Ancient Death Rancor sends out a grouping of skulls that hones in and drifts to their intended target. Requiring 34 Intelligence and 24 Faith to cast, Ancient Death Rancor is dropped by the Death Rite Bird boss in Liunria of the Lake at night.
- Rancor Call: Similar to a lower-level version of the Ancient Death Rancor, Rancor Call also summons several skulls that drift toward enemies but at a 16 Intelligence and 14 Faith requirement. Rancor Call is found in the crypt under Stormviel Castle and is dropped by a Teardrop Scarab.
- Explosive Ghost Flame: The caster strikes the ground to unleash a wide-ranged AEO attack that spreads flames across the floor and causes burning damage. Other than having 42 Intelligence and 30 Faith, players seeking the Explosive Ghost Flame will have to traverse the frozen river in the southeast of the Apostate Derelict to fight the Death Rite Bird.
- Fia’s Mist: Casts out a yellowish cloud of mist around the caster that slowly kills enemies in their wake. It can also be charged and cast while moving. Fia’s Mist is dropped at the end of Fia’s Champions boss fight in Deeproot Depths, and requires 23 Intelligence and 18 Faith to cast.
- Tibias Summon: Summons three skeletons to slash at one enemy. Tibias Summon is dropped after the Tibia Mariner boss fight at Wyndham Ruins and requires 28 Intelligence and 20 Faith to cast.