Destiny 2 2023 Annual Showcase – Date, Time & Final Shape Expansion Details

A new Destiny 2 showcase is on the horizon, and with it will come the huge information dump of everything Destiny 2, including details on The Final Shape expansion and all upcoming content and changes to the game.

Like previous showcases, it’s likely to be jam-packed with news, so players will want to tune in to find out all the latest details on the Bungie-developed MMO. To ensure you don’t miss out on this livestream, we’ve put together this guide with all the details on when and where to watch the Destiny 2 2023 showcase and what players can expect from the upcoming event.

When and Where can you watch the Destiny 2 2023 Annual Showcase?

The Destiny 2 Showcase will take place on August 22, 2023, with a pre-show starting at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM BST and the main showcase beginning at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST, and will be available to watch via the official Bungie YouTube and Twitch channels. Following the main showcase, a roundtable discussion will go into more detail on the reveals.

Those watching on Twitch can claim an exclusive emblem via Twitch Drops for watching 30 minutes of the live stream from the start of the showcase to the end of the post-show.

What to Expect from the Destiny 2 Annual Showcase

Image via Bungie

The Destiny showcases tend to be stacked with announcements, and we can imagine the upcoming showcase to be no different.

The most notable inclusion will be details on the upcoming The Final Shape expansion. This expansion will see the current storyline of Light and Darkness come to its conclusion after many years of storytelling, freeing up the developers to begin new stories and adventures. While we do not have too many specifics about the expansion, we have been given some details to hold us over until the full reveal.

Aside from the return of Caybe-6, we will likely see details on the new content coming to The Final Shape as most showcases offer a deep dive into upcoming expansion, such as raids, potential subclasses, themes, and possibly a release date.

Along with the expansion, we will get details on more current Destiny 2 affairs, including more information on Season 22, including multiple changes to Stasis subclass unlocks, some Exoctic Armor getting overhauls, and balance changes. We can also expect news on the upcoming reprised raid that will go live on September 1, details on upcoming PvP and PvE content, and quality of life changes and updates.

Simply put, if you are a Destiny 2 player and want the newest info on the game, this is the stream to watch.