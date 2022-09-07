Destiny 2 Allied Demand God Roll guide – PvE and PvE

The Allied Demand is a sidearm you can earn in Destiny 2. It was introduced in Season of Plunder, and you can make yourself invisible to other players’ radar if you land a final blow against another Guardian. The stealth doesn’t last forever, but it can give you ad distinct advantage and let you sneak around your opponents. This guide covers all Allied Demand god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get the Allied Demand

You can obtain the Allied Demand during the Season of Plunder’s Iron Banner. This will be available from September 6 to 13. During this time, you and a fireteam of Guardians can face off against other Guardians, duking it out in a territory battle to see who comes out on top. Following the end of each Iron Battle match, you have the chance to earn the Allied Demand as a reward, or you can visit Lord Saladin in the Tower to roll on this weapon.

Related: Destiny 2 Smite of Merain God Roll guide – PvP and PvE

The Allied Demand is a solid sidearm, and you want to advantage of using it primarily against other players in the Crucible, Iron Banner, or Gambit. The origin trait for this weapon is called Skulking Wolf. It activates whenever you land a final blow against another Guardian while at low health. The ability gives you an enhanced radar and no longer appears on the enemy’s radar. It is a specific trait that makes it more useful for PvP battles, but you might use it in a pinch in PvE battles.

Allied Demand stats

Impact: 49

Range: 34

Stability: 67

Handling: 48

Reload Speed: 30

Rounds per minute: 300

Magazine: 15

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Well-rounded

Perk 2: Gutshot Straight

Masterwork: Stability / Handling

Origin: Skulking Wolf

PvP God Roll