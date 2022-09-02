Destiny 2 Smite of Merain God Roll guide – PvP and PvE

The Smite of Merain in Destiny 2 is a legendary Pulse Rifle. You earn it by clearing the King’s Fall raid, making it one of the more difficult but worthwhile weapons to add to your collection. However, you can only have a chance to receive it once a week, so you may want to bring several of your characters through to increase your chances, especially if you’re aiming for the best perks. This guide covers the god rolls you want for the Smite of Merain in Destiny 2’s PvP and PvE.

How to get the Smite of Merain

The Smite of Merain is only available as a drop from the King’s Fall Raid. You can go through this raid and earn loot once a week on your character. After completing it, you can continue through the raid, but don’t expect to earn any weapons or armor. You will need to bring another character through it. You can receive a chance to earn the Smite of Merain by defeating any of the bosses or by opening the secret chests.

The Smite of Merain Pulse Rifle is a reliable weapon, especially if you plan to use it by staying close to a group. The Origin Trait for this weapon is Runneth Over, and whenever you reload this weapon near allies, you can overload the magazine, depending on how many are close by.

Sailspy Pitchglass stats

Impact: 29

Range: 43

Stability: 50

Handling: 47

Reload Speed: 47

Rounds per minute: 390

Magazine: 38

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Focused Fury

Perk 2: Firefly

Masterwork: Charge Time/Handling

Origin: Runneth Over

PvP God Roll