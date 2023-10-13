Destiny 2: Armor Synthesis Guide

As we all know, armor can be a little tacky sometimes, thanks to the constant amount of gear upgrades the game throws at us. While the game does it’s best to get some neutral item pieces going, it still has a tendency to come out, well, ugly, to be honest. In order to fix that issue, our girl Ada-1 has taken it upon herself to offer Guardians a way to transform their gear into whatever design they have access to, for only a small fee in the form of materials. In this guide, we’ll cover a lot of the services she offers, how to unlock them, and what you need to get started.

Say Hello To Ada-1

Before we can do anything, we need to meet the exo themselves, Ada-1. She’s part of the introductory quests when you reach the tower after completing the cosmodome. Once you finish introducing yourselves to the people at the Tower, you can go back to her to start the Armor Synthesis Introduction quest. You’ll need to complete this by going to Europa and completing the intoductory quest, if you haven’t already.

The Armor Synthesis Quest itself is quite simple once you’re able to access Europa’s open world. You just need to find the bray processor in order to activate the loom. To get there, just head for the Bray ExoScience building in the western part of Cadmus Ridge. Once inside, just follow the path until you reach the creation room, find a datapad, and go directly across to find the loom.

It’s Time To Transmog

When you return to Ada-1, she’ll give you a new quest called “Tying It All Together.” This will go into detail on how changing your appearance works and the materials you need to collect in order to do so. You’ll need Synthweave to change the appearance of your armor, and keep in mind that they’re class-exclusive; for example, Hunters have Synthweave Strap, Titans have Synthweave Plate, and Warlocks have Synthweave Bolts. Only Ada-1 bounties can earn you Synthweave, and you must have at least 10,000 glimmer to do them, so it can get costly.

Afterwards, you’ll need to complete the bonuses in order to earn Synthcord. If you’re looking for a fast way to collect Synthcords, you can try the Crucible Threader, which is one of the bounties. You can only collect ten Synthweave per season, so be sure to have an idea of what you want your Guardian to look like before you make any changes. Remember, you can always preview your options before making any final decisions.