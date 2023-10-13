Destiny 2: How to Get The Craftening Emblem

The Festival of the Lost is creeping up on Guardians at a rapid rate. We all know that Bungie is planning a bunch of goodies for players, but some of the best stuff is yet to come. In order to help apologize for the fiasco that happened earlier in September, they’re set to release a new emblem to go along with the other rewards that are coming in Season 23.

While these items are still a work in progress, Bungie has shared a first look at what players should expect to get. Here’s everything you need to know about the rewards and what led up to this decision to release them now.

The Craftening Horror Show

So a while back, in September, there was a bunch of funny business going on with players’ weapons and how they were performing after maintenance was conducted. Apparently, the weapons players were using had undergone an identity crisis after players logged back in. Our beloved legendaries were bashing like exotics and vice versa, which was quite quirky when trying to complete difficult content that required certain setups and perks.

It had gotten so bad that the team was forced to address it as a “coding error,” which then prompted them to utilize the Live Update process as a way to minimize the damage it caused. Of course, this method came with its limitations, as there’s only so much you can do when a game is actively being run by hundreds of thousands of people at the same time. According to their post, they initially tried disabling weapons, perks, and crafting, but none of those fixes behaved in an acceptable way. They decided instead to isolate the problem, test the steps, and deploy the patch after dealing with any potential issues. Overall, the problem was fixed very quickly after the first report.

For players who logged in during that ordeal from September 15 at 9 AM PDT and September 21 at 10 AM PDT, you will be receiving some emblems for your troubles. They’re still a work in progress, but the team was kind enough to share some sneak peeks at what’s to come. They even suggested having similar events that mimic those same types of shenanigans as a way for players to relive the good times. Let’s just hope that the team does it purposefully this time around, because from our experience, it can always get worse.