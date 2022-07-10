The best Scout Rifles in Destiny 2

Scout rifles have been a mainstay in the Destiny 2 sandbox since its inception. They are powerful, versatile weapons which can keep you a safe distance back while you deal damage to enemies far and wide. The light class reworks for Void, Solar and Arc have changed the weapon balance in significant ways.

Here is our roundup of the best Scout Rifles to equip your guardian for PvE and PvP.

Servant Leader

Servant Leader is a fantastic kinetic Scout Rifle for PVP focused activities such as Gambit and Crucible. This rapid firing Scout can four tap enemy Guardians from a decent range. This weapon can be earned from playing Gambit and focusing Gambit engrams.

Servant Leader Stats

Impact 45 Range 19 Stability 57 Handling 28 Reload Speed 30 Rounds/Min 260 Magazine 17

PVP God Roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Break

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Rapid Hit

Perk 2: Kill Clip

Masterwork: Range or Reload

Mod: Icarus Grip

Dead Man’s Tale

Dead Man’s Tale is a kinetic exotic Scout Rifle capable of being a menace in the right hands. This weapon is okay for all activities but shines in PVP activities. Speak to Xur each Friday for an opportunity to purchase a random roll of this exotic weapon. This exotic weapon is also capable of dropping with random rolls.

Dead Man’s Tale Stats

Impact 67 Range 70 Stability 45 Handling 65 Reload Speed 50 Rounds/Min 120 Magazine 14 Dead Man’s Tale God Roll Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling/Corkscrew Rifling/Smallbore

Hammer-Forged Rifling/Corkscrew Rifling/Smallbore Magazine: Flared Magwell/Light Mag/High-Caliber Rounds

Flared Magwell/Light Mag/High-Caliber Rounds Perk: Vorpal Weapon

Vorpal Weapon Stock: Hand-Laid Stock/Composite Stock

Aisha’s Embrace

Aisha’s Embrace is a Void 3.0 energy Scout rifle that drops from the Trials of Osiris playlist. Gather a good fireteam or go solo and endure the Trials playlist for a chance to acquire this strong weapon.

Aisha’s Embrace Stats

Impact 45 Range 34 Stability 51 Handling 41 Reload Speed 16 Rounds/Min 260 Magazine 20

Aisha’s Embrace God Roll

Barrel: Fluted Barrel

Magazine: Extended Mag

Perk 1: Triple Tap

Perk 2: Fourth Times the Charm / Vorpal Weapon / Multi-kill Clip

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Spec Mod

Staccato-46

The Staccato-46 is a Solar energy Scout Rifle introduced in the Crucible loot pool during Season 17, Season of the Haunted. It can roll with a powerful Solar 3.0 perk titled Incandescent, which can spread the Scorch status effect to nearby enemies.

Staccato-46 Stats

Impact 62 Range 49 Stability 44 Handling 48 Reload Speed 40 Rounds/Min 180 Magazine 16

Staccato-46 God Rolls

Triple Tap/Incandescent

Outlaw/Rampage

Triple Tap/Explosive Payload

Triple Tap/Adaptive Munitions

Symmetry

This exotic Arc energy Scout Rifle has a perk that will do wonders alongside Arc 3.0 when it arrives with Season 18. Symmetry can be purchased from the Exotic Kiosk next to the vaults in the Tower.

Symmetry Stats

Impact 45 Range 30 Stability 64 Handling 36 Reload Speed 15 Rounds/Min 260 Magazine 20

Symmetry does not have a god roll, as it has a set roll and exotic perk.

Dynamic Charge – Precision hits build up Dynamic Charge. Swapping to Arc Seeker mode increases the damage and partially reloads the magazine based on the number of charges.

Many Scout Rifles can serve every playstyle and challenge Destiny 2 can throw at PVE or PVP-focused players. These are some of the best Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 but crafting your own Scout Rifle and building one from scratch can also yield good results.