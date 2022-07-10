The best Scout Rifles in Destiny 2
This is my Scout Rifle, there are many like it, but this is mine.
Scout rifles have been a mainstay in the Destiny 2 sandbox since its inception. They are powerful, versatile weapons which can keep you a safe distance back while you deal damage to enemies far and wide. The light class reworks for Void, Solar and Arc have changed the weapon balance in significant ways.
Here is our roundup of the best Scout Rifles to equip your guardian for PvE and PvP.
Servant Leader
Servant Leader is a fantastic kinetic Scout Rifle for PVP focused activities such as Gambit and Crucible. This rapid firing Scout can four tap enemy Guardians from a decent range. This weapon can be earned from playing Gambit and focusing Gambit engrams.
Servant Leader Stats
|Impact
|45
|Range
|19
|Stability
|57
|Handling
|28
|Reload Speed
|30
|Rounds/Min
|260
|Magazine
|17
PVP God Roll
- Barrel: Arrowhead Break
- Magazine: Accurized Rounds
- Perk 1: Rapid Hit
- Perk 2: Kill Clip
- Masterwork: Range or Reload
- Mod: Icarus Grip
Dead Man’s Tale
Dead Man’s Tale is a kinetic exotic Scout Rifle capable of being a menace in the right hands. This weapon is okay for all activities but shines in PVP activities. Speak to Xur each Friday for an opportunity to purchase a random roll of this exotic weapon. This exotic weapon is also capable of dropping with random rolls.
Dead Man’s Tale Stats
|Impact
|67
|Range
|70
|Stability
|45
|Handling
|65
|Reload Speed
|50
|Rounds/Min
|120
|Magazine
|14
Dead Man’s Tale God Roll
- Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling/Corkscrew Rifling/Smallbore
- Magazine: Flared Magwell/Light Mag/High-Caliber Rounds
- Perk: Vorpal Weapon
- Stock: Hand-Laid Stock/Composite Stock
Aisha’s Embrace
Aisha’s Embrace is a Void 3.0 energy Scout rifle that drops from the Trials of Osiris playlist. Gather a good fireteam or go solo and endure the Trials playlist for a chance to acquire this strong weapon.
Aisha’s Embrace Stats
|Impact
|45
|Range
|34
|Stability
|51
|Handling
|41
|Reload Speed
|16
|Rounds/Min
|260
|Magazine
|20
Aisha’s Embrace God Roll
- Barrel: Fluted Barrel
- Magazine: Extended Mag
- Perk 1: Triple Tap
- Perk 2: Fourth Times the Charm / Vorpal Weapon / Multi-kill Clip
- Masterwork: Range
- Mod: Spec Mod
Staccato-46
The Staccato-46 is a Solar energy Scout Rifle introduced in the Crucible loot pool during Season 17, Season of the Haunted. It can roll with a powerful Solar 3.0 perk titled Incandescent, which can spread the Scorch status effect to nearby enemies.
Staccato-46 Stats
|Impact
|62
|Range
|49
|Stability
|44
|Handling
|48
|Reload Speed
|40
|Rounds/Min
|180
|Magazine
|16
Staccato-46 God Rolls
- Triple Tap/Incandescent
- Outlaw/Rampage
- Triple Tap/Explosive Payload
- Triple Tap/Adaptive Munitions
Symmetry
This exotic Arc energy Scout Rifle has a perk that will do wonders alongside Arc 3.0 when it arrives with Season 18. Symmetry can be purchased from the Exotic Kiosk next to the vaults in the Tower.
Symmetry Stats
|Impact
|45
|Range
|30
|Stability
|64
|Handling
|36
|Reload Speed
|15
|Rounds/Min
|260
|Magazine
|20
Symmetry does not have a god roll, as it has a set roll and exotic perk.
- Dynamic Charge – Precision hits build up Dynamic Charge. Swapping to Arc Seeker mode increases the damage and partially reloads the magazine based on the number of charges.
Many Scout Rifles can serve every playstyle and challenge Destiny 2 can throw at PVE or PVP-focused players. These are some of the best Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 but crafting your own Scout Rifle and building one from scratch can also yield good results.