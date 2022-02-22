How does weapon crafting work in Destiny 2?

Weapon crafting has come to Destiny 2 for The Witch Queen expansion. You’ll unlock crafting as you progress through the main story for those who have the expansion. It all comes down to unlocking the Relic and making use of it on Mars. When you get unleashed to crafting, how does it all work? In this guide, we cover how weapon crafting works in Destiny 2 and why you should jump straight into it.

You won’t be able to craft every weapon you want when you initially begin Destiny 2. You can only start crafting weapons after you unlock their Pattern, which serves as their blueprint. You can earn a Weapon Pattern by completing quests, activities or looting a Deepsight Resonance weapon while playing the game. When you receive the Deepsight Resonance, you’ll want to equip it and start using it to unlock its Pattern.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have a weapon’s Pattern, you’ll need to make your way over to the Enclave on Mars and dive into the Relic. Down here, you can interact with it and select any weapon Patterns you’ve learned to start crafting them. Each weapon pattern requires a handful of resources, such as Resonant Alloy and Glimmer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve created the weapon’s frame, you can then have four sockets you place perks to define your weapon. Each perk costs Neutral Element, another crafting resource. Similar to the weapon Patterns, you won’t have access to all perks for a weapon. You’ll have to unlock these by using the weapon and leveling them up. You need to use a weapon you’ve crafted to level it up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve made your perk selections, you can create the weapon and use it in Destiny 2. You can take it back to the Relic to modify it further, swapping out old perks with new ones you acquire as you level it up.