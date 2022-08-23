Destiny 2 Blood Feud god roll guide – PvP and PvE

The Blood Feud submachine gun is a weapon you can find in Destiny 2. It will be available during the Season of Plunder, giving you the chance to take it out with you as raid pirate ships and steal their loot. You will likely loot this weapon multiple times, but you want to ensure you receive the best version to prepare it for battle against your foes or other Guardians. This guide covers the god roll for the Blood Feud in PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

How to get the Blood Feud

The Blood Feud is a submachine gun, a weapon you can acquire by completing the Season of Plunder activities. These primarily consist of the Ketchcrash and the Expeditions. You will want to work on the Ketchcrash activities first, and eventually, you should earn enough rewards to gain access to the Expeditions, which may have better loot potential for your pirate crew. Along with those locations, we highly recommend going out of your way to visit the Star Chart in the H.E.L.M, where you can roll on Spoils of Plunder Umbral Engrams for more chances to acquire this quest.

The Blood Feud is an extremely close-range weapon, and you will find yourself charging your enemy to effectively make use of this weapon. You want to find a way to remain close to your target and make every shot count against them. Because you’re that close, you never want to take melee off the table and keep pressure on your opponent with any potential melee attacks you can dish out against them.

Blood Feud stats

Impact: 22

Range: 38

Stability: 21

Handling: 43

Reload Speed: 1

Rounds Per Minute: 750

Magazine: 29

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Appended Mag

Perk 1: Pugilist

Perk 2: Frenzy

Masterwork: Stability / Range

Origin: Right Hook

PvP God Roll