Destiny 2 No Reprieve god roll guide – PvP and PvE

The No Reprieve shotgun is an impressive weapon in Destiny 2. You can find it while exploring the Season of Plunder, engaging in pirate raids, and taking down some of the toughest pirate crews in the solar system. When you acquire the No Reprieve, it’s a suitable weapon you will want to use in close quarters to take down your foes. This guide covers the god roll for the No Reprieve for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

How to get the No Reprieve

The No Reprieve will be available by completing Season of Plunder activities. These include the Ketchcrash and Expeditions. These activities tie together, giving you plenty of chances to earn the weapon as you work through this content. Alternatively, you can make your way to the Star Chart at the H.E.L.M for an opportunity to roll on this weapon through the Spoils of Plunder Umbral Engrams.

The No Reprieve will come with the Origin perk Right Hook. The Right Hook trait has it, so whenever you deal melee damage with this weapon, you have increased target acquisition and range for a short time. You can extend these effects by performing more melee attacks. This will significantly benefit you while wielding this weapon, encouraging a more aggressive playstyle and having you start with a quick melee attack before using it.

No Reprieve stats

Impact: 70

Range: 77

Stability: 48

Handling: 70

Reload Speed: 47

Rounds Per Minute: 65

Magazine: 6

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Assault Mag

Perk 1: Outlaw

Perk 2: Swashbuckler

Masterwork: Handling / Stability

Origin: Right Hook

PvP God Roll