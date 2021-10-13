Destiny 2 BrayTech Werewolf god roll guide – PvP and PvE

With the Festival of the Lost event in Destiny 2 finally getting underway your chance to earn some past limited-time rewards returns. One of those rewards is the BrayTech Werewolf, a one-of-a-kind-looking auto rifle with some arguably lackluster performance. BrayTech Werewolf definitely has its uses within PvE if you like slower firing auto rifles, and comes with some interesting perks that could allow you to try something different.

In PvP, BrayTech Werewolf struggles to compete with almost all other weapons. That said, if you are a fan of 450 RPM auto rifles, it comes with perks that allow the weapon to be incredibly stable when shooting for extended periods of time, which could be beneficial for players that have a little trouble tracking targets in the crucible.

How to get BrayTech Werewolf

Similar to the new Jurassic Green pulse rifle, BrayTech Werewolf is only available during the Festival of the Lost event. You can do a couple of different things to get the BrayTech Werewolf, but farming the new Haunted Sectors activity is going to be your best bet. Be sure to go in with as many Spectral Pages as possible to maximize your chances at multiple weapon drops.

BrayTech Werewolf Stats

Impact: 29

Range: 72

Stability: 47

Handling: 45

Reload Speed: 48

Rounds per minute: 450

Magazine Size: 34

PvP God Roll

BrayTech Werewolf is a weapon that looks good on paper but really struggles in-game. It does having the saving grace of its above-average range stat that definitely puts it ahead of some other auto rifles in the game if your goal is to play a little more passive, but you may want to consider another weapon. That said, BrayTech Werewolf can roll with some pretty interesting combos that could fill a niche.

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds

Perk 1: Slideshot / Dynamic Sway Reduction

Perk 2: Swashbuckler / Unrelenting

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Icarus Grip

PvE God Roll

BrayTech Werewolf does have a spot to fill in PvE, rolling with perks that could define certain builds. If you like a skilled weapon that will reward you for hitting multiple-precision hits in a row and clearing lots of enemies, then BrayTech Werewolf might be a good match. It also has the added benefit of its design, which could mean a lot to some players.