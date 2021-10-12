Destiny 2 Jurassic Green god roll guide – PvP and PvE

With new events in Destiny 2 usually comes a new weapon, and that is the case with Jurassic Green, a limited-time Festival of the Lost pulse rifle. Occasionally, these weapons might feel a bit lackluster, but that doesn’t seem to be true with Jurassic Green, as rapid-fire-frame pulse rifles are in a very good spot. In PvE, this weapon should fill your medium-range requirement perfectly, coming with perks that allow for non-stop minor clearing.

Rapid-fire frame pulse rifles do shine in PvP, and Jurassic Green should be no different. It is available with a wide variety of good options that will fit both passive and aggressive players well. Rapid-fire frames are unique because you have a pulse rifle range with an auto rifle fire rate, so players are often caught by surprise with just how they get put down. Plus, its dinosaur themed.

How to get Jurassic Green

Jurassic Green is the Festival of the Lost event weapon this year, so almost everything revolving around the event has the opportunity to drop the new pulse rifle. While we have a longer guide posted about this, long story short, complete the intro quest for Festival of the Lost and farm the new Haunted Sectors activity to get your hands on as many Jurassic Green rolls as possible.

Jurassic Green Stats

Impact: 23

Range: 34

Stability: 47

Handling: 27

Reload Speed: 34

Rounds per minute: 540

Magazine Size: 35

PvP God Roll

Jurassic Green is sure to become a common sight in the crucible with its high stability stat and rapid-fire frame status. To get the most out of the weapon, you’ll want to aim for perks that give benefits after a kill, as you should find yourself going on fast-killing sprees with Jurassic Green. The one thing holding it back is its magazine size and reload speed, but that shouldn’t be too big of a compromise.

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds

Perk 1: Killing Wind

Perk 2: Multi-Kill Clip / Unrelenting

Masterwork: Range or Reload

Mod: Icarus Grip

PvE God Roll

Of all the pulse rifles you would want to use in any given PvE activity, Jurassic Green will probably be one of your best options. It has the ability to chain lots of kills with its fast fire rate, something usually only seen on SMGs and high fire rate auto rifles. It also has the option of Subsistence, allowing you to practically never reload. Combine that with a damage perk, and you will be an add clearing machine.