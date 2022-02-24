Destiny 2 Cantata-57 god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Whenever a Destiny 2 expansion releases Guardians everywhere are looking for the next meta hand-cannon they need to add to their inventory. With the release of The Witch Queen, the Cantata-57 has made its debut as the next best 140 round per minute hand cannon that players need to get their hands on. Feeling snappy, quick, and powerful, the Cantata-57 may prove to rival the fan-favorite Palindrome and Waking Vigil hand cannons, and it is much easier to get and farm for than those two.

Getting obvious out of the way, the Cantata-57 is a beast in the Crucible. It has most perks players want when hunting for the perfectly rolled PvP hand cannon and even includes some new perks that could shake the way you play. In PvE, the Cantata is a very run-of-the-mill hand cannon that could be useful in some situations. While it is outshined by other PvE hand cannons such as Fatebringer or The Palindrome, it still offers some interesting perks that could be worthwhile in PvE activities.

How to get Cantata-57

Cantata-57 is very easy to acquire as it is a world-drop legendary weapon. This means practically anything in Destiny 2 has the chance at awarding you the Cantata-57. Opening engrams, completing missions or playlist activities, or even killing an enemy could give you the new Suros hand cannon. You also have the chance at getting a Cantata-57 with the new deep sight resonance mechanic, allowing you to unlock the ability to craft the weapon at the Relic on Mars.

Cantata-57 Stats

Impact: 84

Range: 51

Stability: 56

Handling: 57

Reload Speed 51

Rounds Per Minute: 140

Magazine: 11

PvP God Roll

Barrel: Smallbore / Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Eye of the Storm

Perk 2: Rangefinder / Opening Shot

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Icarus

PvE God Roll