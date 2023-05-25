Destiny 2 Clan Disappeared Bug & How to Fix It

Destiny 2 is no stranger to bugs, but some are far more impactful than others. While a simple server error tells players to try again later, there are some truly game-changing bugs that can ruin someone’s day. In this guide, we cover the Destiny 2 Clan Disappeared Bug and offer a potential solution for fixing it. This bug is no joke and can make that raid players were looking forward to a depressing adventure into contact forms, but it doesn’t have to be.

What is the Clan Disappeared Bug in Destiny 2?

Due to a backend issue, Clan features in Destiny 2 and the Bungie website have been disabled. More information will be provided when available. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) May 24, 2023

The Destiny 2 Clan Disappeared Bug is an error that causes players to be removed from their clan for no reason, meaning they have no clan affiliation in Destiny 2. There seems to be no methodology behind the players the bug affects. It can be players that have only just joined a clan or the founders of it. Players only know the bug has hit them when they check the Destiny 2 app or log into the game to find that they’re no longer affiliated with their clan. This means they can’t contribute experience to the clan for the week and won’t reap any rewards from working with others in it either. As far as we can tell, this is a bug that has nothing to do with Telesto, though players remain skeptical around the time of writing, just after Season of the Deep’s release.

How to Fix Destiny 2 Clan Not Showing In-game

UPDATE: This issue has been resolved. Clan features in Destiny 2 and the Bungie website are back online.



Please report any issues to our Help forum: https://t.co/AIP17Nv0iq https://t.co/u3yBfZSQp5 — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) May 25, 2023

To fix the Destiny 2 Clan Disappeared Bug, wait for the official Bungie Support Twitter account to confirm the bug has been fixed, then get added back into a clan. Players can search for Clans on Bungie’s Clan website or ask players they group up with in-game to add them directly. We’ve always found it easier to group up with others for random raids to see who we enjoy playing with before asking to be added to a clan. A clan is a big commitment, and no one wants to dedicate themselves to raiding with players they don’t gel with.

What to do When a Player’s Clan is Not Showing up in Destiny 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the time of writing, Bungie has confirmed that the Clan Disappeared Bug for Destiny 2 has now been fixed. Any players who think they might have been affected by a new wave of this bug should check the official Bungie Help Twitter Account for updates. We’ll update this guide if the bug starts to affect players again. This means that players shouldn’t now be removed from their clans for no reason and can safely be added back into their clans if the bug has kicked them out.