Destiny 2 Deliverance God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

Perhaps the most exciting part of any Destiny expansion is the release of a new Raid and all of the loot that comes with it. Enter Deliverance, a one-of-a-kind legendary kinetic stasis-powered fusion rifle that is a force to be reckoned with in PvE and PvP. On top of everything else, Deliverance can also be crafted at the Enclave on Mars with enhanced versions of perks, immediately making it one of the best fusion rifles in the game.

In PvE Deliverance offers something that has been missing for a while, a stasis fusion rifle. Rolling with perks like Chill Clip, Deliverance can make quick work of any group of ads and even put some respectable damage into majors and bosses. In PvP, Deliverance perfectly fits in the fusion rifle meta and allows fusion-focused players to use energy primaries for a change.

How to get Deliverance

Deliverance is a weapon that is only obtainable through the Vow of the Disciple Raid. Additionally, Deliverance only drops from the first and third encounter of the Raid and isn’t guaranteed, so it might take a few runs before you get your hands on the chilly fusion rifle. Once acquired, Deliverance can also be purchased for Spoils of Conquest at the end of the Raid. If you are doing the Master difficulty version of the Raid, Deliverance will drop Adept, granting the weapon some stat boosts and allowing Adept tier mods to be slotted on the weapon.

Deliverance Stats

Impact: 80

Range: 66

Stability: 57

Handling: 39

Reload Speed: 41

Charge Time: 740

Magazine: 27

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Accelerated Coils

Perk 1: Demolitionist (Enhanced) / Perpetual Motion

Perk 2: Chill Clip (Enhanced) / Adrenaline Junkie

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll