Destiny 2: Exotic Power Weapon Tier List

Power weapons are great for getting out of sticky situations in Destiny 2. It’s not every day that you get a chance to blast your opponent point-blank with a rocket launcher from forty feet in the air. Thankfully, there are plenty of options to get the job done.

The exotics for this type, as you may expect, bring the cool factor up several notches, and we tried them all to get a good look at what works best. Here’s how we rank the Exotic Power Weapons based on effectiveness and fun.

Exotic Power Weapons Tier List

Tier Weapon S Gjallarhorn, Tractor Cannon, Thunderlord, Legend of Acrius, Leviathan’s Breath A Anarchy, The Lament, Grand Overture, Parasite, Sleeper Simulant, The Lament, Xenophage, Two-Tailed Fox, D.A.R.C.I., Deathbringer, Eyes of Tomorrow, Winterbite, The Wardcliffe Coil, The Prospector, Whispers of the Worm, Heart Shadow, One Thousand Voices B Black Talon, Deterministic Chaos, Truth, Worldline Zero, The Colony, The Queenbreaker, Heir Apparent, Salvation’s Grip Power Exotics

Tier S

In this tier, we wanted to include weapons that excel in multiple gameplay modes. This includes things such as raids, strikes, and crucible matches. Weapons like the Thunderlord are great for extra DPS, thanks to the extra lightning strikes they produce while blasting holes through your opponents. Another example is Leviathan’s Breath, which is the best at taking down Champions with one shot.

Tier A

Tier A is pretty big, as most exotics fall in the middle, particularly in PvE game modes. A good example of this is the Eyes of Tomorrow, which plays like an inferior version of the Gjallarhorn, thanks to the multiple lock-on-based attacks. Gjallarhorn has the same gimmick but with extra buffs for your allies as an extra perk. Meanwhile, Deathbringer has inconsistent performance DPS-wise, thanks to the homing aspect of the void orbs not guaranteeing a clean hit.

Tier B

Tier B power weapons are by no means bad, but they aren’t as versatile as the higher tiers at this point. As an aside, the Queenbreaker is pretty bad, thanks to its inability to match the output of faster weapons. On the other hand, the Black Talon can one-shot enemies and some of the Tier S weapons. Your mileage may vary, but there are good choices in this tier if you’re willing to master the gimmicks.