Destiny 2: Can You Get The Wicked Implement Exotic?

Destiny 2 fans are puzzled over mixed results regarding the Wicked Implement exotic and upcoming Scout Rifle that should be dropping during the Season of the Deep. Supposedly, this weapon was aligned in the code to unlock during the second week of the season, May 30, 2023, but it doesn’t appear to show up in the game.

As it stands right now, we’re certain this exotic has not been released to the game. We do have a bit of information about it based on the code for the current event and where it drops. Here’s what we know about if you can get the Wicked Implement exotic scout rifle in Destiny 2.

Everything We Know About The Wicked Implement Exotic in Destiny 2

The information for much of the Wicked Implement exotic comes from Light.gg, a reliable source that datamines Destiny 2 and is typically a go-to option for players who are curious about all perk drops for particular weapons. For those who are looking to learn about every weapon’s perk and figure out a solid god roll, this is typically the website to check out.

The team there has shared the details surrounding the datamine details surrounding the Wicked Implement exotic for the Wicked Depths Triumph. Based on the code, it looks like the weapon should drop during the “Whetstone encounter in Deep Dives,” and players unlock this triumph after they complete this encounter and earn the Wicked Implement Scout Rifle.

As it stands, having completed a handful of Deep Dives for Week 2 in Destiny 2, and Whetstone encounter has not appeared in our runs. This could hint at a secret encounter that occurs by completing specific objectives during a Deep Dive, but we, and the Destiny 2 community, have yet to figure it out as it stands.

However, it is important to note that Light.gg has the Wicked Depths Triumph as an unlockable for Week 10 in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep. This should occur at the start of July 25, 2023. Based on this limited information, this is likely when the Whetstone encounters drops in the Deep Dives and when the Wicked Implement exotic begins to drop.

Because of the limited information, it’s possible these details could change. We will monitor the Destiny 2 Community feed and others typically on top of these unique exotic drops to learn more. The Wicked Implement exotic drop could be a much more complicated fish to catch this season.