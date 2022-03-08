Destiny 2 Forensic Nightmare God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes a plethora of new weapons inspired after the new Savathun’s Throne World destination. One of these weapons is the Forensic Nightmare, a slow-firing Stasis SMG that rolls with a wide variety of perks and traits. Forensic Nightmare can also be crafted with enhanced perks at the Relic in the Enclave, making it perfect for Stasis-focused players who want to clear everything in sight.

Simply put, Forensic Nightmare can be a true powerhouse in PvE content. Due to the possibility to roll Headstone, a single-precision kill can turn into a group of enemies being killed. In PvP however, Forensic Nightmare struggles to keep up with other meta SMGs. That being said, if you are having trouble getting your hands on weapons like the Shuraya’s Wrath then the Forensic Nightmare might do you well until you get a better option.

How to get Forensic Nightmare

Forensic Nightmare is first obtained by completing the “Chief Investigator” triumph with Fynch. After you complete this triumph, you will then be able to get your hands on more drops of the gun by leveling up Fynch, completing Throne World activities, and opening Deepsight chests. You can also craft Forensic Nightmare after getting a couple of Deepsight Resonance versions of Forensic Nightmare.

Forensic Nightmare Stats

Impact: 25

Range: 55

Stability: 44

Handling: 29

Reload Speed: 25

Rounds Per Minute: 600

Magazine: 27

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Appended

Perk 1: Perpetual Motion / Encore (Enhanced)

Perk 2: Headstone (Enhanced)

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll