Masterwork armor in Destiny 2 is the best update in the game. The only way to reach this level with your armor set is by steadily upgrading it, and it can take some time to obtain all the materials you need to get to this point. In addition, you want to make sure the armor you masterwork is one you plan to use on your character for quite some time, so don’t do it with any standard pieces or ones you’re not entirely attached to using. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Masterwork Armor in Destiny 2.

All materials you need to Masterwork Armor in Destiny 2

Every armor piece starts at a particular level when you loot it. When you see the armor level, you’ll be able to see how much Glimmer and how many Legendary Engrams you need to boost it to the next level. The first five levels are Glimmer and Legendary Engrams, the latter of which you receive but break down unwanted weapons and armor pieces.

Related: How Hunter’s Trace works on Revision Zero in Destiny 2

When you reach armor levels six and seven, you need Glimmer, Legendary Engrams, and Enhancement Cores. The best way to receive the Enhancement Cores is by completing bounties for Banshee-44 on the Tower or working through other activities in Destiny 2.

However, levels eight and nine exchange the Enhancement Cores for Enhancement Prisms, which are more difficult to find. However, you can find this by completing difficult Nightfall Strikes or purchasing them from Banshee-44 for several Enhancement Cores. Buying them off Banshee-44 is the most expensive price.

Finally, at level 10 armor, the highest in Destiny 2, you need an Ascendant Shard. There are only a handful of ways to receive this item, typically through the Season Pass, but there’s a chance for the most difficult Nightfalls and the weekly Trials of Osiris competition. This is why you want to be careful about what armor you want to Masterwork because it can take a great deal of time to complete. Once you’ve reached level 10 with your armor, it will become a Masterwork set, and you can give it multiple upgrades to boost your Guardian’s build that fits your playstyle.