The BrayTech Werewolf auto rifle is a widely popular Destiny 2 weapon. You can find it only during specific times of the year, and we highly recommend grabbing this weapon while you have the chance. Although you can only find it during specific times of the year, and given its name, we imagine many can suspect where it will appear. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the BrayTech Werewolf auto rifle in Destiny 2.

Where to find the BrayTech Werewolf auto rifle in Destiny 2

The best way for you to reliably find the BrayTech Werewolf during the Festival of the Lost event is to participate in the Haunted Sectors. These will unlock for you after you speak with Eva in the tower’s courtyard and work your way through the Gone But Not Forgotten quest. It’s slightly different from last year’s event, but the core concept remains the same: you obtain Spectral Pages from completing activities in Destiny 2, bring those pages into the Haunted Sector, defeat the Headless Ones to turn those Spectral Pages into Manifest Pages, and then bring those back to Eva to turn them in at the Forgotten Book.

Every time you complete a Haunted Sector, there’s a chance the BrayTech Werewolf rifle will drop from having defeated the final boss. There’s a chance you won’t receive it, and one of the other weapons will appear. These weapons include the Horror Story, Jurassic Green, or the Mechabre, which is the new sniper rifle for this year’s Festival of the Lost 2022 event. The more times you complete Haunted Sectors and participate in them with your friends, the more chances you have for a good roll to appear on your weapon. You can keep this up until November 2, when the Festival of the Lost ends.