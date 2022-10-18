The Festival of the Lost 2022 event has arrived to Destiny 2. There have been a handful of changes to this year’s seasonal event, but the core of it remains the same. A significant change, though, is the event card, which comes with multiple event challenges that you will need to complete as you progress through the Haunted Sectors. Here’s what you need to know about all Festival of the Lost event challenges in Destiny 2.

How to complete all Festival of the Lost event challenges in Destiny 2

There are 17 Festival of the Lost 2022 event challenges that you will need to complete to earn the final challenge, the Ghost Writer.

Related: Destiny 2 Mechabre God Roll guide – PvP and PvE

Cryptozoologist – Use a Manifested Page to restore a chapter in “Tales of the Forgotten – Vol. 2.”

Bookworm I – Use Manifested pages to unlock nine chapters in the “Tales of the Forgotten – Vol. 2.”

Bookworm II – Use Manifested pages to unlock 18 chapters in the “Tales of the Forgotten – Vol. 2.”

Bookworm III – Use Manifested pages to unlock 27 chapters in the “Tales of the Forgotten – Vol. 2.”

Heads Will Roll – Defeat Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors (100)

Local Haunts – Completed activities in the Haunted Sector playlist Haunted Moon (0/3) Haunted Nessus (0/3) Haunted Europa (0/3) Haunted EDZ (0/3)

Candy Corner – Earn candy from activities (17,500)

Mystery Meat – Purchase Epic Mystery Grab Bags from Eva

Sniperstition – Defeat combatants with Sniper Rifles

Automatic Transmission – Defeat combatants with Auto Rifles

Third Shot’s a Charm – Defeat combatants with Pulse Rifles

Shocking Conclusion – Defeat combatants with Arc energy

Occult Ritual – Complete ritual activities, including strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches

Strike the Deck – Complete Vanguard ops or Ketchcrash activities

Masked Bandit – Complete Crucible or Gambit matches while wearing a Festival mask

Happy Haunting Ground – Complete activities in the Haunted Sectors playlist (0/35)

Ghost Writer – Complet Event Challenges during the Festival of the Lost. Progress resets at the end of the event (0/16)

Upon completing the first 16 event challenges, the Ghost Writer challenge will be available for you to redeem, earning you the Ghost Writer title.