Destiny 2 Ikelos_SMG_V1.0.3 god rolls guide – PvE and PvP

The Ikelos_SMG_V1.0.3 is one of the several weapons you can acquire in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph. It’s one of the new weapons you can add to your arsenal, so long as you’re willing to go out of your way to find it. There are a handful of ways to add it to your collection, but once you have it, you want to make sure you have the best version of this weapon to use against enemies or other players. Here’s what you need to know about the Ikelos_SMG_V1.0.3 god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get the Ikelos_SMG_V1.0.3

The Ikelos_SMG_V1.0.3 will be available during the Season of the Seraph. You can find it while participating in any activities for the season, so you’ll want to jump into the Heist Battlefield missions and complete the more difficult playlists for these encounters to earn Seraph Chests. If you have at least 500 Seraph Key Codes to open these chests, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to obtain this weapon at the end of these encounters, but it won’t always happen. If you’ve already looted this weapon once, you can take it to the Exo Frame at the H.E.L.M. and tune your engrams to receive this item for a hefty cost specifically.

There are multiple perks that are going to make several Destiny 2 players happy on this weapon. We have Feeding Frenzy, Perpetual Motion, Killing Wind, Frenzy, Pugilist, and Voltshot, to name a few. The weapon comes with Rasputin’s Arsenal Origin Trait, making it useful to break shields.

Ikelos_SMG_V1.0.3 stats

Impact: 23

Range: 44

Stability: 25

Handling: 62

Reload Speed: 24

Rounds per minute: 750

Magazine: 28

Ikelos_SMG_V1.0.3

Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Magazine: Seraph Rounds

Perk 1: Feeding Frenzy

Perk 2: Voltshot

Masterwork Stability or Reload Speed

Origin Trait: Rasputin’s Arsenal

Ikelos_SMG_V1.0.3 PvP god rolls