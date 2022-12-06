How to complete Volantes Violentiam exotic catalyst quest in Destiny 2

With the start of the Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2, we have another exotic weapon available to players keen to add another weapon to their vault. This season’s weapon is The Manticore, and it is a submachine gun that takes up the energy slot. You can grab it by working to level 35 on the Season Pass track or purchasing the premium version. There is an exotic catalyst you can earn after you have the quest. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Volantes Violentiam exotic catalyst quest in Destiny 2.

All Volantes Violentiam exotic catalyst quest in Destiny 2

You can find this quest by making your way over to the Tower and speaking with Banshee-44. You can find them nearby the vault, close to where you teleport in at the main Tower courtyard. They will have the quest available for you to collect and begin working on, so long as you have The Manticore. There will be three steps to this quest.

Step 1

For the first step, you will need to eliminate 50 targets using any Submachine Gun while you are airborne. You will need to be jumping and off the ground when you attempt to eliminate a target, so try to get your targets low in health before defeating them with your Submachine Gun of choice.

Defeat 50 targets using a Submachine while in the air

Step 2

The second step will have you using the Manticore while participating in Nightfall missions, Gambit or Crucible matches. Your progress improves as you take down targets. You can progress more using this weapon if you receive wins in Gambit or Crucible matches, participate in higher-tier Nightfall missions, and eliminate Guardians.

Step 3

After you’ve finished the previous step, return to Banshee-44 in the Tower, and they will have the catalyst for you. However, you won’t be able to use it on your weapon yet. However, this brings you closer to unlocking the Masterwork for The Manticore exotic.