Destiny 2 Judgment god roll guide – PvP and PvE

In Destiny 2, a weapon often re-enters everyone’s mind once patch notes or expansion previews are released. One of those weapons is Judgment, a 140 RPM hand-cannon that might just be the best PvE hand-cannon in the game when the Void 3.0 update is introduced in The Witch Queen. Judgment has always been a pretty good hand-cannon, but nothing to write home about. That is all about to change, and with some of Judgment’s available traits, you might be throwing a lot of grenades.

Not only is Judgment slowly becoming one of the best PvE hand-cannons, but it is also a great choice in PvP activities. Feeling like any other 140 RPM hand-cannon in the game, Judgment is capable of three-tapping guardians at medium ranges, making it ideal for all PvP activities. While Judgment has the obvious perks you should look for when picking a PvP hand-cannon, it also has some unique rolls that you might want to try out.

How to get Judgment

Judgment is a Nine themed hand-cannon that is only available from the Season of Arrivals dungeon Prophecy. To access Prophecy, navigate to the Tower in your director and look for the brown dungeon node to launch. The good news is you won’t have to complete much of the dungeon to get your hands on the Judgment hand-cannon as it only drops from the first boss encounter. This also means that Judgment is easily farmed, allowing you to search for that perfect roll.

Judgment Stats

Impact: 84

Range: 50

Stability: 48

Handling: 48

Reload Speed 46

Rounds Per Minute: 140

Magazine: 9

PvE God Roll

Sight: Fastdraw HCS

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Demolitionist

Perk 2: Adrenaline Junkie

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll