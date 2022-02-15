Destiny 2 Judgment god roll guide – PvP and PvE
The power of the Nine.
In Destiny 2, a weapon often re-enters everyone’s mind once patch notes or expansion previews are released. One of those weapons is Judgment, a 140 RPM hand-cannon that might just be the best PvE hand-cannon in the game when the Void 3.0 update is introduced in The Witch Queen. Judgment has always been a pretty good hand-cannon, but nothing to write home about. That is all about to change, and with some of Judgment’s available traits, you might be throwing a lot of grenades.
Not only is Judgment slowly becoming one of the best PvE hand-cannons, but it is also a great choice in PvP activities. Feeling like any other 140 RPM hand-cannon in the game, Judgment is capable of three-tapping guardians at medium ranges, making it ideal for all PvP activities. While Judgment has the obvious perks you should look for when picking a PvP hand-cannon, it also has some unique rolls that you might want to try out.
How to get Judgment
Judgment is a Nine themed hand-cannon that is only available from the Season of Arrivals dungeon Prophecy. To access Prophecy, navigate to the Tower in your director and look for the brown dungeon node to launch. The good news is you won’t have to complete much of the dungeon to get your hands on the Judgment hand-cannon as it only drops from the first boss encounter. This also means that Judgment is easily farmed, allowing you to search for that perfect roll.
Judgment Stats
- Impact: 84
- Range: 50
- Stability: 48
- Handling: 48
- Reload Speed 46
- Rounds Per Minute: 140
- Magazine: 9
PvE God Roll
- Sight: Fastdraw HCS
- Magazine: Tactical Mag
- Perk 1: Demolitionist
- Perk 2: Adrenaline Junkie
- Masterwork: Range
- Mod: Spec Mod
PvP God Roll
- Sight: Steadyhand HCS
- Magazine: Accurized Rounds
- Perk 1: Slideshot
- Perk 2: Opening Shot
- Masterwork: Range
- Mod: Icarus