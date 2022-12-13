Destiny 2 Liminal Vigil god roll guide – PvE and PvP

The Liminal Vigil is a sidearm that can drop in Destiny 2’s Spire of the Watcher dungeon. It has a good chance of dropping during this activity, meaning you might need to complete it multiple times if you want to add this weapon to your collection. When you do find the Liminal Vigil weapon, you want to make sure it comes with the best perks available. Here’s what you need to know about the god roll guide for Liminal Vigil in PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get the Liminal Vigil sidearm in Destiny 2

The Liminal Vigil will only drop in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. So long as you’ve unlocked this dungeon and have access to it, you can work your way through it as many times as you want for a chance to acquire this weapon. We recommend going through it with a fireteam so you can communicate it when you do it for the first time. Once you memorize and get good enough to complete it by yourself, go through the activity as often as you need to increase your chances of finding this weapon.

The Liminal Vigil has multiple interesting perks that have a chance to appear on it. These notable perks include Headstone, Threat Detector, Tap the Trigger, Pugilist, Perpetual Motion, Kill Clip, Swashbuckler, and others, depending on your tastes. Depending on how you use your sidearm and where you’re using it, the Liminal Vigil is a versatile weapon that gives you plenty of room to play around with it. For example, you can use it as a close-range PvP or PvE weapon, leaning into the Pugilist and Swashbuckler perks, or you can aim headshots with Headstone and Desperado against waves of PvE enemies. It boils down to your playstyle, but these vast choices make it an interesting weapon.

Liminal Vigil stats

Impact: 56

Range: 58

Stability: 39

Handling: 35

Reload Speed: 20

Rounds per minute: 325

Magazine: 27

Liminal Vigil god rolls

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Flared Magwell

Perk 1: Headstone

Perk 2: Desperado

Masterwork: Reload Speed or Handling

Origin Trait: Tex Balanced Stock

Liminal Vigil PvP god rolls