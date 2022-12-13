Destiny 2 Long Arm god roll guide – PvE and PvP

The Long Arm scout rifle in Destiny 2 is considered one of the better weapons that can appear in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. The experience was slightly rocky when it initially launched, but it quickly turned around, and the community has been greatly enjoying adding the cowboy outfits to their Guardians and adding this weapon to their collection. There are several perk combinations you can give this gun. Here’s what you need to know about the Long Arm scout rifle god roll guide for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get the Long Arm scout rifle in Destiny 2

As we said, the Long Arm scout rifle can drop by participating in Destiny 2’s Spire of the Watcher dungeon. We do recommend you go through this dungeon at least once with a reliable fireteam to learn the ropes, and then you should be able to memorize all the small mechanics in it to begin doing it yourself, allowing you to farm for the Long Arm, or complete your notable cowboy armor set.

The Long Arm has several notable perks that it can roll to have. Our favorites include Rapid Hit, Wellspring, Subsistence, Dragonfly, Opening Shot, and Explosive Payload. Depending on how you like to use a scout rifle, there’s a lot to play with here. Having Dragonfly or Explosive Payload are always excellent choices, with Explosive Payload being a favorite for PvE or PvP activities. Combining it with Subsistence or Rapid Hit would make for a strong team.

Long Arm stats

Impact: 100

Range: 55

Stability: 25

Handling: 53

Reload Speed: 45

Rounds per minute: 120

Magazine: 15

Long Arm god rolls

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Subsistence

Perk 2: Explosive Payload

Masterwork: Stability or Reload Speed

Origin Trait: Tex Balanced Stock

Long Arm PvP god rolls