Destiny 2 Mechabre God Roll guide – PvP and PvE

The Mechabre sniper rifle has arrived to Destiny 2. It’s a Mech-like weapon, and although it doesn’t turn your Guardian into an armored mech, you can shoot your enemies from afar with it, defeating them with deadly accuracy. You can find this weapon while working your way through the Haunted Sectors and the Festival of the Lost events. This guide covers the Mechabre god rolls for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

How to get the Mechabre sniper rifle in Destiny 2

The Mechabre sniper rifle is a Festival of the Lost weapon, which means it will only appear during the seasonal event in Destiny 2. Its first appearance was during the Festival of the Lost 2022 event. We can expect it to appear in future events, but that will depend on whether Bungie plans to make any overall changes to the event. However, previous weapons have occurred quite often in other Festival of the Lost events, so the 2022 event likely won’t be the only time to grab this weapon.

The Mechabre has a handful of extremely useful perks for a sniper rifle. We have Perpetual Motion, Snapshot Sights, Clown Cartridge, and Auto-loading Holster in the first column. Although, Auto-loading is likely the best perk unless you’re tired of worrying about reloading it during PvE encounters. We have Vorpal Weapon, Opening Shot, High-impact Reserves, and Moving Target in the second column. These are not all of the perks, but these are some of the more notable ones.

We can see Perpetual Motion and Moving Target has a lot of use by players, along with Clown Cartridge with Vorpal Weapon or High-impact Reserves. There are many options here, making the Mechabre a fairly good weapon to add to your arsenal.

Mechabre stats

Impact: 90

Range: 74

Stability: 28

Handling: 26

Reload Speed: 30

Rounds per minute: 72

Magazine: 3

Mechabre PvE godrolls

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Flared Magwell

Perk 1: Clown Cartridge

Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon

Masterwork: Handling/Reload Speed

Origin Trait: Search Party

Mechabre PvP god rolls