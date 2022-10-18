The Festival of the Lost 2022 sniper rifle, the Mechabre sniper rifle, has arrived to Destiny 2. Even if you don’t plan on getting the Mech outfit for your Guardian, this sniper rifle is a worthwhile option to grab and add to your template. You’ll have the opportunity to earn it throughout the Festival of the Lost events, but you will want to act fast to find it. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Mechabre sniper rifle in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Mechabre sniper rifle in Destiny 2

There are several ways you can earn the Mechabre, but the best way to routinely find it is by completing Haunted Sectors. These are the primary Festival of the Lost event for this year, and you can unlock them by working your way through the Gone But Not Forgotten quest. You can unlock this quest by speaking with Eva in the tower’s courtyard. First, talk with Eva about what you need to do to unlock the Haunted Sectors, and then you can start battling against the Headless Ones.

Related: How to get the Festival of the Lost event card in Destiny 2

The more Haunted Sectors you take part in and defeat Headless Ones, the more chances you’ll have to earn this sniper rifle. It will likely be a fan favorite because of its heavy mech appearance. This sniper rifle will likely return in future Festival of the Lost events, similar to the others that are also appearing now. We recommend going through the Haunted Sectors with a dedicated fireteam if you want to complete them orderly and defeat every Headless One you can summon.

All players have until November 2 to try and find this rifle in Haunted Sectors before the event ends.