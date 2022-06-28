Destiny 2 Nezarec’s Whisper God Roll Guide – PvE and PvP

Season of the Haunted has been released in Destiny 2 and with it comes a slew of new scary-looking weapons that will help you navigate your way through the Derelict Leviathan. One of these weapons is the Nezarec’s Whisper; the first legendary arc glaive in Destiny 2, has quickly shot up to being one of the better glaives in the game. With the edition of the new Extrovert origin trait, which restores your health after getting final blows near multiple enemies or nightmares, you will be an unstoppable force while fighting back the nightmares of the Derelict Leviathan.

How to get Nezarec’s Whisper

Nezarec’s Whisper is quite easy to get simply by participating in Season of the Haunted activities. Your main source of obtaining the new glaive is going to be by completing runs of the new Nightmare Containment activity on the Derelict Leviathan. You can also get your hands on Nezarec’s Whisper by completing any of the seasonal Sever missions. Once you get five deepsight versions of the Nezarec’s Whisper you can then craft the glaive at the Enclave.

In PvE, Nezarec’s Whisper is one of the better glaives to use. It can roll with some fantastic perk combinations that will help you shred through enemies both by glaive projectile and melee mode. In PvP, Nezarec’s Whisper feels like any other glaive in the game, meaning it isn’t really the best choice. That being said, glaives continue to be experimented with and some players might find success if they use Nezarec’s Whisper in an aggressive way.

Nezarec’s Whisper Stats

Impact: 80

Range: 50

Shield Duration: 42

Handling: 42

Reload Speed: 25

Charge Time: 41

Magazine: 5

PvE God Roll

Haft: Auxiliary Reserves

Magazine: Appended Mag

Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier (Enhanced)

Perk 2: Frenzy (Enhanced) / Unstoppable Force (Enhanced)

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll

Haft: Ballistic Tuning

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier (Enhanced)

Perk 2: Unstoppable Force / Adrenaline Junkie

Mod: Icarus

After getting your nightmarish new glaive, you’ll want to continue fighting against the nightmares of the Derelict Leviathan by completing Nightmare Containment and Sever activities.