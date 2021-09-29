Destiny 2 Peacebond god roll guide – PvP and PvE

It isn’t often we see a sidearm rise to prevalence in Destiny 2. We have had sidearms such as Breachlight and The last Hope that have proved to be very solid primary weapon choices for PvE, but a new sidearm has made its mark on the Destiny 2 sandbox. Peacebond is a legendary kinetic stasis sidearm that has been a welcomed surprise for many Destiny 2 players. Not only does the weapon feel great, but it can also roll with some impressive perks that allow it to potentially become one of the best add clearing weapons in the game.

Peacebond has also made a mark on PvP, showing it can be an intense finisher weapon with its good handling and range stats. This is good news due to sidearm “meta” options in PvP being strained as of late. Try using a sniper-rifle with this sidearm to clean up your enemies even faster than a hand cannon can.

How to get Peacebond

Peacebond is a newly introduced Iron Banner weapon that was brought into the game with the launch of Season of the Lost. There are a few different ways that you can get your hands on this sidearm, but you must earn it from the seasonal Iron Banner quest first. Once you do, you can farm Iron Banner engrams by earning tokens for a chance at more Peacebond’s. There is also a chance that the sidearm will drop after any completed Iron Banner game, so hop into the playlist while it’s here.

Peacebond Stats

Impact: 75

Range: 40

Stability: 81

Handling: 55

Reload Speed: 36

Rounds per minute: 491

Magazine Size: 30

PvP God Roll

Sidearms are usually picked far less than most other primary weapons in the PvP sandbox, but that doesn’t mean Peacebond is a bad choice. Actually, you might find yourself doing well with a sidearm if you have more of an aggressive playstyle, especially if paired with a sniper rifle or fusion rifle. The combination of Rangefinder and Swashbuckler allows you to eliminate opposing guardians from all ranges.

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Rangefinder

Perk 2: Swashbuckler

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Icarus Grip

PvE God Roll

PvE is where the Peacebond sidearm really shines. It comes with perks that allow you to clear entire rooms of adds in seconds with the right build. Due to the sidearm being stasis, it is also available to roll with some newly introduced perks such as Headstone, which creates a stasis crystal on a precision kill.