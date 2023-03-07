Destiny 2 Perpetualis God Roll guide – PvP and PvE rolls

The Perpetualis is one of the many new weapons introduced in the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion, but you can’t farm it in Neomuna itself. This Strand Autorifle is a Season of Defiance weapon, and it can be farmed and crafted to create the perfect roll for challenging PVE content or high-level PVP matches. This guide will explain how to get Perpetualis and its PvE and PvP god rolls.

How to get the Perpetualis in Destiny 2

This weapon can be earned by participating in the Season of Defiance quest, Defiance Battlegrounds rewards, or purchasing it directly from the Defiance seasonal vendor at H.E.L.M. This weapon can also drop with Deepsight Resonance. After earning five patterns, you can craft one at the Enclave at the Throne World. Farming the Defiance Battlegrounds playlist is the best bet to earning many drops of this powerful weapon.

The best Perpetualis perks in Destiny 2

As a Strand Autorifle, Perpetualis is an excellent fit for players looking to augment the Stand subclass and deal Strand damage to generate Orbs of Power. For high-end PvE content, one perk, in particular, is a standout. Perpetualis can roll with Target Lock. This perk will increase the weapon’s damage the longer you attack the same target. This perk is excellent, as it helps offset how formidable Major enemies can be whittled down with a Primary ammo weapon.

You also want the Strand-specific trait, Hatchling. This will allow your weapon to spawn Strand Threadling minions that seek out and damage other targets.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For PvP, this weapon can fare well as a 600 RPM archetype weapon. The perks you want to look out for are focused on range and stability, so Zen Moment and Eye of the Storm. These two perks will let this weapon shoot like a laser, and you will often win direct engagements as your recoil will be minimal with this god roll.

All Perpetualis stats

Impact: 21

Range: 43

Stability: 35

Handling: 62

Reload Speed: 58

Rounds per minute: 600

Magazine: 41

Perpetualis PvE god rolls

Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Envious Assassin

Perk 2: Hatchling / Target Lock

Masterwork: Range/Stability

Origin Trait: Noble Deeds

Perpetualis PvP god rolls