Destiny 2 Synchronic Roulette God Roll guide – PvP and PvE rolls

The Synchronic Roulette is a submachine gun you can find in Destiny 2. It can appear for players who have purchased the Lightfall expansion. If you have this expansion in your collection, we recommend being on the lookout for it and making sure you find a way to add it to your vault. There are a handful of perks that it can have when you loot it, but only a handful are going to make it a standout weapon. Here’s what you need to know about the best Synchronic Roulette god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get the Synchronic Roulette in Destiny 2

The Synchronic Roulette can appear by completing the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign. We recommend you work through this campaign once and then return to missions on the Beyond Light difficult for a chance to find this weapon alongside other Guardians. You may want to work on the Weekly Campaign mission to acquire this weapon or work on the others available through the Beyond Light difficulty.

Related: Destiny 2 Phyllotactic Spiral God Roll guide – PvP and PvE rolls

The best Synchronic Roulette perks in Destiny 2

There are multiple perks you can roll when attempting to acquire this item. One of the better ones that will work in various situations is Hatchling, which can appear in the second perk slot. You’ll need to land Precision shots against an opponent to use it, but it’ll give you a chance to spawn additional Strand Hatchlings during a fight. However, the perks you seek will vary for PvE and PvP encounters in Destiny 2.

For PvE, the Synchronic Roulette is one of the more powerful submachines you can seek, making it a standout choice in nearly every situation. Some of the better perks you’ll want to roll for this weapon are Envious Assassin, Under Pressure, Keep Away, Kill Clip, and Target Lock. You can roll Envious Assassin, Under Pressure, and Keep Away in the first slots, with Kill Clip and Target Lockrolling on the second one. Again, Hatchling can also appear in the second one, which is a highly desirable perk.

When it comes to PvP encounters, the Synchronic Roulette might not be desirable, but it’s worth a try if you’re looking to switch up your build and add a Strand-based weapon to your arsenal. Some perk choices include Pulse Monitor, Perfect Float, and Elemental Capacitor.

All Synchronic Roulette stats

Impact: 25

Range: 48

Stability: 39

Handling: 22

Reload Speed: 19

Rounds per minute: 600

Magazine: 26

Synchronic Roulette PvE god rolls

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Under Pressure

Perk 2: Hatchling

Masterwork: Range/Stability

Origin Trait: Nanotech Tracer Rockets

Synchronic Roulette PvP god rolls