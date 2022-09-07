Destiny 2 Roar of the Bear God Roll guide – PvE and PvP

The Roar of the Bear rocket launcher returns to Destiny 2. You will have a chance to obtain this dangerous rocket launcher as you compete in Iron Banner battles against other Guardians. You might want to take this weapon outside of the Crucible or Iron Banner arena, using it against other enemies or bosses your encounter. To get the most out of this weapon, you want to know the best perks to have on it. This guide covers the Roar of the Bear’s god rolls for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

How to get the Roar of the Bear

You have the chance to receive a Roar of the Bear rocket launcher by competing in Iron Banner matches. These are only available during a limited time, and the most notable ones will be in the Season of Plunder, where the Roar of the Bear returns as a possible drop. You can choose to drop into these matches by yourself or work together with your clanmates to take on other Iron Banner Guardians. There’s a chance a Roar of the Bear will drop after you complete a Match, or you can approach Lord Saladin in the Tower from his vendor. He will only offer them if you’ve already looted this weapon once.

The Roar of the Bear has more use in PvP because of its Origin Trait, Skulking Wolf. With it, whenever you land a kill against an opposing enemy Guardian and have low health, you drop off the enemy’s radar and receive an enhanced scanner. It can be a worthwhile weapon with the correct perks for you to use against other players, but you might be able to find a more powerful weapon to use rather than this one in PvE, especially if you need a rocket launcher.

Roar of the Bear Stats

Blast Radius: 90

Velocity: 37

Stability: 57

Handling: 65

Reload Speed: 34

Rounds Per Minute: 15

Magazine: 1

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Smart Drift Control

Magazine: Impact Casing

Perk 1: Demolitionist

Perk 2: Auto-loading Holster

Masterwork: Velocity/Blast Radius

Mod: Boss Spec

Origin Trait: Skulking Wolf

PvP God Roll