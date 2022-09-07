Destiny 2 Defiance of Yasmin God Roll guide – PvE and PvP

The Defiance of Yasmin is a sniper rifle in Destiny 2. There’s a good chance you can find it while working through the King’s Fall Raid in Destiny 2, but you want to ensure you utilize this weapon to receive the best benefits. A handful of perks make this weapon a standout choice, especially to destroy your enemies. This guide covers the Defiance of Yasmin God Rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get the Defiance of Yasmin

The only way to obtain the Defiance of Yasmin is by completing the King’s Fall Raid. You will unlock a chest every time you defeat one of the major encounters in the raid, and you also receive chances to obtain this weapon by opening the secret chests scattered throughout the raid. After collecting this weapon once, at the end of the raid, you can use raid tokens to purchase another roll of the Defiance Yasmin. You can complete the King’s Fall raid and earn loot once a week in Destiny 2.

Related: Destiny 2 Allied Demand God Roll guide – PvE and PvE

The Defiance of Yasmin will not make a massive splash compared to your sniper rifles. If you plan to use it in PvE, you want to consider using it to take down some of the more powerful enemies you can encounter in the game and the many bosses. For PvP, Snapshot Sights will be a go-to perk preference for many players.

Allied Demand stats

Impact: 70

Range: 54

Stability: 46

Handling: 46

Reload Speed: 42

Rounds per minute: 90

Magazine: 4

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Ensemble

Perk 2: Focused Fury

Masterwork: Handling/Stability

Origin: Runneth Over

PvP God Roll