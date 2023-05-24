Destiny 2 Season of the Deep: All Exotics & How to Get Them

Every season of Destiny 2 brings new Exotic gear, and Season 21, Season of the Deep, is no exception. Between new weapons, armor pieces, Emotes, Ehips, Ghost shells, and more. There are more to collect than most players are probably aware of, which is why we’ve put together this comprehensive guide of every Exotic the new season adds to the game. These will be available even after the season has ended, so players can chase them no matter when they get around to jumping into Destiny 2.

Every Exotic Added to Destiny 2 With (Season 21) Season of the Deep

In the tables below, we’ve broken out each category of items in Destiny 2 with the Exotics players can collect from Season of the Deep specifically. If a player is trying to collect every Exotic from season 21, then they need to grab everything they see here.

All Exotic Weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

This table contains every Exotic weapon added to Destiny 2 in Season of the Deep that players can earn and use outside of season 21 with their chosen Guardian.

Exotic WeaponExotic EffectHow to Get it

Centrifuse		Sprinting adds a charge that increases
reload speed and stability and causes explosions
on final blow. Full charge explosions blind. Charge
decays when you aren’t sprinting.
Acquired from the Season of the Deep Season Pass.
Season of the Deep Dungeon ExoticTBATBA

All Exotic Armor in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

The table below shows all the Exotic armor added to Destiny 2 with Season 21.

ExoticExotic Effect

Arbor Warden		Consumes your barricade class ability to provide
a grenade that creates its own barricade on impact.

Cenotaph Mask		Reloads Trace Rifles during fire and marks
damaged bosses as priority targets. Allied defeats
of primary targets spawn heavy ammo.

Triton Vice		Buffs glaive reload speed and melee damage
while surrounded, melee final blows overflow the magazine,
and projectile final blows detonate if the glaive’s
damage matches your subclass.

Besides the weapons and armor, there are tons of other cosmetics, particularly Ghost Shells, Ships, and Sparrows. While these provide no immediate benefit to your combat effectiveness, they look cool and can be a good way to flex if that’s your thing.

All Exotic Emotes in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

Weapons and armor are fine, but isn’t doing a meme over your friend’s Ghost the real reward? With the right Exotic Emote, you can have that and more. The following table contains every Exotic Emote players can get that was added with Season of the Deep to make the most of the underwater fun.

Exotic EmoteHow to Get it

Bailing Water		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Circling Sharks		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Gadgeteer		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Peace by the Water		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Kiddie Pool		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Row Your Boat		Purchase from the Eververse store.

All Exotic Ghost Shells in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

The next table shows all the Exotic Ghost Shells players can pick up from Season of the Deep in Destiny 2. The biggest draw of an Exotic Ghost Shell is the appearance, though Ghost Mods can make world and core ritual activities much more rewarding and easy to navigate.

Exotic Ghost ShellHow to Get it

Clicker Shell		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Constant Vigilance Shell		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Deepseeker Shell		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Digital Pet Shell		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Experimental Pattern Shell		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Hero’s Wake Shell		A low-chance reward from the Flawless chest
in Trials of Osiris.

Maglev Shell		Purchase from the Eververse store.

ROV Shell		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Scribe’s Shell		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Síocháin Scuba Shell		Complete a specific Season of the Deep
Seasonal Challenge.

All Exotic Ships in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

Ships are one of the best collectibles in Destiny 2, because players can show off discontinued or extremely limited ones to make their fireteam jealous. This table shows all the Exotic Ships available from Season of the Deep.

Exotic ShipHow to Get it

Akashic Revelation		Rank 16 reward at the Sonar Station
Season of the Deep Vendor.

Blooming Terror		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Kemper Research Model		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Prototype Submersible		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Rapid Response		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Scrivener’s Skipper		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Starracer 95		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Valiant Memory		A low-chance reward from the Flawless chest
in Trials of Osiris.

All Exotic Sparrows in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

Sparrows allow players to show a bit of flair out in the sandbox locations of Destiny 2. In the table below, we’ve detailed all the Exotic Sparrows that can be earned from Season of the Deep, bringing even more fishy fun to the rest of the system.

Exotic SparrowHow to Get it

Asymmetric Force		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Bright Nostalgia		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Frictionless Freedom		Purchase from the Eververse store.

JJ-2 Research Rover		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Overpacked		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Pale Reflection		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Quarantine Runner		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Survivor’s Journey		A low-chance reward from the Flawless chest
in Trials of Osiris.

To Be Remembered		Complete a specific Season of the Deep
Seasonal Challenge.

All Exotic Weapon Ornaments in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

Exotic Ornaments give old Exotics a new lick of paint that helps them look the part regardless of when someone is playing Destiny 2. This table contains all the Season of theDeep Exotic Weapon Ornaments that players can use to spruce up their arsenal.

Exotic Weapon OrnamentHow to Get it

Dreaming Clarity		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Hibernal Thorns		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Erinyes-SG1		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Fluorescent Depth		Reach rank 100 on the paid Season Pass.

Icthyic Flight		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Mara Multi-Tool		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Outrunner		Purchase from the Eververse store.

Vexplosion		Purchase from the Eververse store.

All Exotic Armor Ornaments in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

In the table below are all the Exotic Armor Ornaments players can get from Season of the Deep. Many are all available from the Eververse Store and require players to use the respective class to purchase them. For example, a Hunter can only buy the Hunter Ornaments.

ExoticHow to Get it
Olmstead’s Downfall		Purchase from the Eververse Store.
Pressure Stabilizer		Purchase from the Eververse Store.

