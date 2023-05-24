Every season of Destiny 2 brings new Exotic gear, and Season 21, Season of the Deep, is no exception. Between new weapons, armor pieces, Emotes, Ehips, Ghost shells, and more. There are more to collect than most players are probably aware of, which is why we’ve put together this comprehensive guide of every Exotic the new season adds to the game. These will be available even after the season has ended, so players can chase them no matter when they get around to jumping into Destiny 2.

Related: Destiny 2: Season of the Deep End Date, Story & New Weapons

Every Exotic Added to Destiny 2 With (Season 21) Season of the Deep

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the tables below, we’ve broken out each category of items in Destiny 2 with the Exotics players can collect from Season of the Deep specifically. If a player is trying to collect every Exotic from season 21, then they need to grab everything they see here.

All Exotic Weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

This table contains every Exotic weapon added to Destiny 2 in Season of the Deep that players can earn and use outside of season 21 with their chosen Guardian.

Exotic Weapon Exotic Effect How to Get it

Centrifuse Sprinting adds a charge that increases

reload speed and stability and causes explosions

on final blow. Full charge explosions blind. Charge

decays when you aren’t sprinting.

Acquired from the Season of the Deep Season Pass. Season of the Deep Dungeon Exotic TBA TBA

All Exotic Armor in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

The table below shows all the Exotic armor added to Destiny 2 with Season 21.

Exotic Exotic Effect

Arbor Warden Consumes your barricade class ability to provide

a grenade that creates its own barricade on impact.

Cenotaph Mask Reloads Trace Rifles during fire and marks

damaged bosses as priority targets. Allied defeats

of primary targets spawn heavy ammo.

Triton Vice Buffs glaive reload speed and melee damage

while surrounded, melee final blows overflow the magazine,

and projectile final blows detonate if the glaive’s

damage matches your subclass.

Besides the weapons and armor, there are tons of other cosmetics, particularly Ghost Shells, Ships, and Sparrows. While these provide no immediate benefit to your combat effectiveness, they look cool and can be a good way to flex if that’s your thing.

All Exotic Emotes in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

Weapons and armor are fine, but isn’t doing a meme over your friend’s Ghost the real reward? With the right Exotic Emote, you can have that and more. The following table contains every Exotic Emote players can get that was added with Season of the Deep to make the most of the underwater fun.

Exotic Emote How to Get it

Bailing Water Purchase from the Eververse store.

Circling Sharks Purchase from the Eververse store.

Gadgeteer Purchase from the Eververse store.

Peace by the Water Purchase from the Eververse store.

Kiddie Pool Purchase from the Eververse store.

Row Your Boat Purchase from the Eververse store.

All Exotic Ghost Shells in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

The next table shows all the Exotic Ghost Shells players can pick up from Season of the Deep in Destiny 2. The biggest draw of an Exotic Ghost Shell is the appearance, though Ghost Mods can make world and core ritual activities much more rewarding and easy to navigate.

Exotic Ghost Shell How to Get it

Clicker Shell Purchase from the Eververse store.

Constant Vigilance Shell Purchase from the Eververse store.

Deepseeker Shell Purchase from the Eververse store.

Digital Pet Shell Purchase from the Eververse store.

Experimental Pattern Shell Purchase from the Eververse store.

Hero’s Wake Shell A low-chance reward from the Flawless chest

in Trials of Osiris.

Maglev Shell Purchase from the Eververse store.

ROV Shell Purchase from the Eververse store.

Scribe’s Shell Purchase from the Eververse store.

Síocháin Scuba Shell Complete a specific Season of the Deep

Seasonal Challenge.

All Exotic Ships in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

Ships are one of the best collectibles in Destiny 2, because players can show off discontinued or extremely limited ones to make their fireteam jealous. This table shows all the Exotic Ships available from Season of the Deep.

Exotic Ship How to Get it

Akashic Revelation Rank 16 reward at the Sonar Station

Season of the Deep Vendor.

Blooming Terror Purchase from the Eververse store.

Kemper Research Model Purchase from the Eververse store.

Prototype Submersible Purchase from the Eververse store.

Rapid Response Purchase from the Eververse store.

Scrivener’s Skipper Purchase from the Eververse store.

Starracer 95 Purchase from the Eververse store.

Valiant Memory A low-chance reward from the Flawless chest

in Trials of Osiris.

All Exotic Sparrows in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

Sparrows allow players to show a bit of flair out in the sandbox locations of Destiny 2. In the table below, we’ve detailed all the Exotic Sparrows that can be earned from Season of the Deep, bringing even more fishy fun to the rest of the system.

Exotic Sparrow How to Get it

Asymmetric Force Purchase from the Eververse store.

Bright Nostalgia Purchase from the Eververse store.

Frictionless Freedom Purchase from the Eververse store.

JJ-2 Research Rover Purchase from the Eververse store.

Overpacked Purchase from the Eververse store.

Pale Reflection Purchase from the Eververse store.

Quarantine Runner Purchase from the Eververse store.

Survivor’s Journey A low-chance reward from the Flawless chest

in Trials of Osiris.

To Be Remembered Complete a specific Season of the Deep

Seasonal Challenge.

All Exotic Weapon Ornaments in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

Exotic Ornaments give old Exotics a new lick of paint that helps them look the part regardless of when someone is playing Destiny 2. This table contains all the Season of theDeep Exotic Weapon Ornaments that players can use to spruce up their arsenal.

Exotic Weapon Ornament How to Get it

Dreaming Clarity Purchase from the Eververse store.

Hibernal Thorns Purchase from the Eververse store.

Erinyes-SG1 Purchase from the Eververse store.

Fluorescent Depth Reach rank 100 on the paid Season Pass.

Icthyic Flight Purchase from the Eververse store.

Mara Multi-Tool Purchase from the Eververse store.

Outrunner Purchase from the Eververse store.

Vexplosion Purchase from the Eververse store.

All Exotic Armor Ornaments in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

In the table below are all the Exotic Armor Ornaments players can get from Season of the Deep. Many are all available from the Eververse Store and require players to use the respective class to purchase them. For example, a Hunter can only buy the Hunter Ornaments.