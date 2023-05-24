Destiny 2 Season of the Deep: All Exotics & How to Get Them
Destiny 2 Season of the Deep adds in a plethora of new Exotics to explore and collect. But players can’t have just one, they want them all.
Every season of Destiny 2 brings new Exotic gear, and Season 21, Season of the Deep, is no exception. Between new weapons, armor pieces, Emotes, Ehips, Ghost shells, and more. There are more to collect than most players are probably aware of, which is why we’ve put together this comprehensive guide of every Exotic the new season adds to the game. These will be available even after the season has ended, so players can chase them no matter when they get around to jumping into Destiny 2.
Every Exotic Added to Destiny 2 With (Season 21) Season of the Deep
In the tables below, we’ve broken out each category of items in Destiny 2 with the Exotics players can collect from Season of the Deep specifically. If a player is trying to collect every Exotic from season 21, then they need to grab everything they see here.
All Exotic Weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)
This table contains every Exotic weapon added to Destiny 2 in Season of the Deep that players can earn and use outside of season 21 with their chosen Guardian.
All Exotic Armor in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)
The table below shows all the Exotic armor added to Destiny 2 with Season 21.
Besides the weapons and armor, there are tons of other cosmetics, particularly Ghost Shells, Ships, and Sparrows. While these provide no immediate benefit to your combat effectiveness, they look cool and can be a good way to flex if that’s your thing.
All Exotic Emotes in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)
Weapons and armor are fine, but isn’t doing a meme over your friend’s Ghost the real reward? With the right Exotic Emote, you can have that and more. The following table contains every Exotic Emote players can get that was added with Season of the Deep to make the most of the underwater fun.
All Exotic Ghost Shells in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)
The next table shows all the Exotic Ghost Shells players can pick up from Season of the Deep in Destiny 2. The biggest draw of an Exotic Ghost Shell is the appearance, though Ghost Mods can make world and core ritual activities much more rewarding and easy to navigate.
All Exotic Ships in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)
Ships are one of the best collectibles in Destiny 2, because players can show off discontinued or extremely limited ones to make their fireteam jealous. This table shows all the Exotic Ships available from Season of the Deep.
All Exotic Sparrows in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)
Sparrows allow players to show a bit of flair out in the sandbox locations of Destiny 2. In the table below, we’ve detailed all the Exotic Sparrows that can be earned from Season of the Deep, bringing even more fishy fun to the rest of the system.
All Exotic Weapon Ornaments in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)
Exotic Ornaments give old Exotics a new lick of paint that helps them look the part regardless of when someone is playing Destiny 2. This table contains all the Season of theDeep Exotic Weapon Ornaments that players can use to spruce up their arsenal.
All Exotic Armor Ornaments in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)
In the table below are all the Exotic Armor Ornaments players can get from Season of the Deep. Many are all available from the Eververse Store and require players to use the respective class to purchase them. For example, a Hunter can only buy the Hunter Ornaments.
|Exotic
|How to Get it
Olmstead’s Downfall
|Purchase from the Eververse Store.
Pressure Stabilizer
|Purchase from the Eververse Store.