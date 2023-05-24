Destiny 2 Season of the Deep: All Seasonal Weapons & God Rolls

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep added many new seasonal weapons for players to collect, including weapons earned across all activities, from missions and activities out in the system to Crucible, Gambit, and even Dungeons. Not all rolls of these weapons are created equal, so we’ve put together tables for each set of Destiny 2 Season 21: Season of the Deep weapons and the god rolls players should seek out if they’re serious about making the most of this season’s arsenal.

All Seasonal Weapons & God Rolls in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

The following tables contain every seasonal weapon added to Destiny 2 with Season of the Deep. Next to the weapon’s name and stats is the optimal god roll that we’ve found to be useful for each one.

Seasonal Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

The table below lists every Destiny 2 seasonal weapon that players can earn as drops from the seasonal activity in Season of the Deep.

Weapon Name Stats God Roll

Targeted Redaction

Hand Cannon Impact: 92

Range: 71

Stability: 15

Handling: 21

Reload Speed: 25

Aim Assistance: 60

Zoom: 14

Airborne Effectiveness: 15

Rounds per Minute: 120

Magazine: 8

Recoil Direction: 99 Full Bore: Increases Range, decreases Stability and Handling Speed.

Alloy Magazine: Faster reloads when the magazine is empty.

Outlaw: Precision kills greatly decrease reload time.

Harmony: Targeted Redaction’s performance and weapon damage is increased for a short time by getting final blows with other weapons.

Unsated Hunger: Targeted Redaction’s Reload Speed, Stability, and Handing are increased when no abilities have full charge. Swords have increased charge rate and guard resistance.

A Distant Pull

Sniper Rifle Impact: 55

Range: 55

Stability: 26

Handling: 60

Reload Speed: 56

Aim Assistance: 72

Zoom: 35

Airborne Effectiveness: 3

Rounds per Minute: 140

Magazine: 6

Recoil Direction: 58 Full Bore: Increases Range, decreases Stability and Handling Speed.

Steady Rounds: Increases Stability and Airborne Effectiveness, decreases Range.

Keep Away: Increased Accuracy, Reload, and Range when there are no combatants in close proximity.

Headstone: Spawn Stasist crystals where enemies died upon precision final blows.

Unsated Hunger: Targeted Redaction’s Reload Speed, Stability, and Handing are increased when no abilities have full charge. Swords have increased charge rate and guard resistance.

Last Rite

Scout Rifle

(Ritual Weapon for Season of the Deep) Impact: 100

Range: 70

Stability: 27

Handling: 53

Reload Speed: 51

Aim Assistance: 51

Zoom: 18

Airborne Effectiveness: 13

Rounds per Minute: 120

Magazine: 14

Recoil Direction: 78 Full Bore: Increases Range, decreases Stability and Handling Speed.

Ricochet Rounds: Increases Stability and Range. Rounds have a slight chance to bounce off of hard surfaces.

Reconstruction: Last Rite slowly reloads itself over time up to double its magazine capacity.

Opening Shot: The first shot from a magazine has boosted Accuracy and Range.

Vanguard’s Vindication: Final blows with Last Rite grant a small amount of health.

Crucible Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

This table contains every Destiny 2 Crucible weapon and god rolls for them that we’ve found in Season of the Deep. These weapons can only be obtained from Crucible activities or the Crucible vendor, except for Last Rite, for which we’ve included the Crucible god roll.

Weapon Name Stats God Roll

Last Rite

Scout Rifle

(Ritual Weapon for Season of the Deep) Impact: 100

Range: 70

Stability: 27

Handling: 53

Reload Speed: 51

Aim Assistance: 51

Zoom: 18

Airborne Effectiveness: 13

Rounds per Minute: 120

Magazine: 14

Recoil Direction: 78 Full Bore: Increases Range, decreases Stability and Handling Speed.

Ricochet Rounds: Increases Stability and Range. Rounds have a slight chance to bounds off of hard surfaces.

Reconstruction: Last Rite slowly reloads itself over time up to double its magazine capacity.

Opening Shot: The first shot from a magazine has boosted Accuracy and Range.

Gun and Run: Gain bonus sprint speed by rapidly defeating opponents with Last Rite. Powerful combatants, high-value targets, and Guardians grant this bonus faster.

Gambit Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep (Season 21)

Players can find all the Destiny 2 seasonal weapons for Season of the Deep and their god rolls in the following table. We’ve also included the Ritual Weapon for Season 21, Last Rite, with its Gambit god roll.

Weapon Name Stats God Roll

Last Rite

Scout Rifle

(Ritual Weapon for Season of the Deep) Impact: 100

Range: 70

Stability: 27

Handling: 53

Reload Speed: 51

Aim Assistance: 51

Zoom: 18

Airborne Effectiveness: 13

Rounds per Minute: 120

Magazine: 14

Recoil Direction: 78 Full Bore: Increases Range, decreases Stability and Handling Speed.

Ricochet Rounds: Increases Stability and Range. Rounds have a slight chance to bounds off of hard surfaces.

Reconstruction: Last Rite slowly reloads itself over time up to double its magazine capacity.

Opening Shot: The first shot from a magazine has boosted Accuracy and Range.

One Quiet Moment: Increased Reload Speed when out of combat.

Dungeon Weapons & God Rolls for Season of the Deep (Season 21)

We will add weapons to the table below that are only available from Destiny 2 Season of the Deep’s Dungeon once they’re released. The table will feature the curated god rolls players should be on the lookout for when they run it. The Dungeon will be released on May 26 at 10 AM PT.