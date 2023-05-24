Destiny 2 Season of the Deep: Into the Depths Walkthrough (all steps)

Though there have been some changes to the Destiny 2 seasonal model in Season of the Deep, one thing remains for sure: the seasonal story mission. Like always, it will progress weekly, unlocking additional activities, rewards, and other loot sources, while telling the ongoing story of the Destiny 2 universe. In Season 21, we’ll all be diving Into the Depths of a methane ocean on Titan, a moon of Saturn. This guide covers every step of the Into the Depths questline and how to complete them quickly and efficiently.

Step 1: Speak with Drifter at the Holoprojector in the H.E.L.M.

Immediately after speaking with Sloane, Zavala, and the Drifter, enter the blue portal at the back of the room to reach a new wing of the H.E.L.M. The holoprojector to the left of the portal there will provide you with a message from Drifter.

Step 2: Complete the Salvage Activity

Screenshot by Gamepur

The seasonal six-person activity, Salvage sees you and five other Guardians preparing to salvage materials for the war effort, defusing bombs, and diving deep into the Methane oceans to clear out Hive and Taken corruption. This step completes when you successfully finish the first activity.

Step 3: Complete the “Operation: Thunderbolt” Weekly Mission

If the first Deep Dive of Season 21, you’ll be mining for paracausal coral in facilities in the depths of the ocean. Each activity is different, with this one asking you to power a drill and defeat a burning Servitor boss. Upon opening the Deep Chest at the activity’s end, you’ll progress to the next step.

Step 4: Bring the coral to Sloane

Head back to the H.E.L.M. and go through the blue portal to speak to Sloane and let her commune with Ahsa.

Step 5: Speak with Sloane at the holoprojector

Back through the blue portal and to the projector to its left, you’ll hear more about Sloane’s history since Titan disappeared.

Step 6: Claim the Deep Challenger Seasonal Challenge

Head into the Seasonal Challenge screen and navigate to the Seasonal Bonuses screen, the middle marker above the left Chalenges bar.

Step 7: Wait for Sloane and Ahsa to be ready again

Time to wait until the next weekly reset for the story mission to progress.

We will update this guide as additional steps become available.