Destiny 2 Servant Leader god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Scout rifles are always a hit-or-miss weapon archetype in Destiny 2. Some people swear by them and their long-range power while others knock them down completely, calling them useless. While this is usually the case, the community has mutually agreed that the Servant Leader scout rifle is an exception, offering fantastic perks, a good fire rate, and a surprisingly satisfying weapon design. If you are looking to use a scout rifle in PvE, Servant Leader is one of the best choices in the game.

Servant Leader is also a pretty good choice when it comes to scout rifles in PvP. With its rapid-fire frame and extremely clean aim-down sights, players that like to lane and play passively should find that Servant Leader is a surprisingly strong weapon that others will take note of after they get eliminated in four shots across the map.

How to get Servant Leader

Servant Leader is only obtainable after completing Gambit matches, with an added drop chance after Gambit wins. While the community is pretty split with the Gambit playlist in general, but it is definitely worth finding a group and farming for this weapon. It also shares a loot pool with a few other weapons, so the weapon can be admittedly annoying to acquire, especially if you are looking for a specific roll. That being said, the other weapons from the Gambit playlist, such as the Bottom Dollar, are also very good choices.

Servant Leader Stats

Impact: 45

Range: 32

Stability: 48

Handling: 26

Reload Speed: 36

Rounds per minute: 260

Magazine Size: 17

PvP God Roll

Servant Leader is a surprise in PvP, offering low time to kill values at long ranges is a rare thing in Destiny 2, and this scout excels at it. You can also rely on this scout to be an aggressive weapon when you need it to, especially when you have Kill Clip active. If you haven’t given scout rifles a chance in the PvP sandbox, Servant Leader is the one you should try.

Barrel: Arrowhead Break

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Rapid Hit

Perk 2: Kill Clip

Masterwork: Range or Reload

Mod: Icarus Grip

PvE God Roll

Servant Leader is an S-tier choice for scout rifles in PvE. It has excellent minor clearing ability with rampage or frenzy and does decent damage to majors and even bosses. As many players know, scout rifles are usually a go-to weapon in grandmaster nightfalls, and with the recent reward changes to grandmasters, Servant Leader is an excellent option to bring in and farm them with.