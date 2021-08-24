Destiny 2 Is Temporarily At Capacity – What Does It Mean?

The new season has just begun in Destiny 2, and everyone is clamoring to get inside the game so they can have a poke around at all the new content. As you might expect, that means a bit of a wait to get into the game. Remain patient, you will just need to wait in the queue until you get loaded in.

With the launch of Season of the Lost, things have gotten extremely busy, so there is a less than orderly queue to try and get into the servers right now.

Destiny 2 Is Temporarily At Capacity

Unfortunately, there are just so many people trying to get into Destiny 2 right now that the servers are straining under pressure. It was to be expected, however. Pretty much the entire active population of Destiny 2 is trying to log in at the moment. After a long maintenance, the reveal of the Witch Queen at Gamescom, and with new content in the game it means that everyone and their Ghost are trying to log in at the same time.

That is a whole lot of people currently bombarding the login servers. As such, if you are having login problems, the best thing to do is exercise a little patience. These problems have sadly become quite common since Destiny 2 moved to Steam, and most players are actually growing used to what is sadly becoming a tradition in Destiny 2 at this point.

All you can do is sit and wait until you get processed through the queue. I wouldn’t advise trying again, because you will lose your current spot in the line and all the people behind you will get to shuffle on a step forward.

Stay patient. The Darkness will still be lurking around every corner in about 15 minutes when the queue has calmed down.