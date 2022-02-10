Destiny 2 Shadow Price god roll guide – PvP and PvE

When it was announced that Shadow Price would be returning to the Destiny 2 sandbox, long-time Destiny fans got excited. Being one of the legendary first auto-rifles you could obtain in the original Destiny, players were eager to learn how it would hold up in the new Destiny 2 sandbox. Shadow Price did not disappoint with its precision frame status and low fire rate of 450 rounds per minute, allowing guardians to play further back with an auto-rifle and still do sustainable damage.

Shadow Price shines when used in PvE. It comes equipped with some traits and stats that make it a fantastic choice for ad clearing and minor boss damage. Due to its frame and RPM, Shadow Price is also a great option for some of the games’ harder content, such as Grandmaster Nightfalls and Raids. While auto-rifles have always been pretty good in PvP, Shadow Price tends to struggle a bit. That being said, the right build can make it melt guardians at all ranges.

How to get Shadow Price

Shadow Price is a Nightfall exclusive weapon that drops on a weekly rotation, which means that you may need to wait until Shadow Price is one of the weapons dropping on any given week. The good news is that once it is around, Shadow Price is a relatively easy gun to get. Every difficulty of Nightfall strike has a chance to drop Shadow Price, with drop chances increasing depending on the difficulty of the Nightfall strike completed. If you are feeling bold, you can also complete the Grandmaster difficulty version of the Nightfall to get the Adept version of Shadow Price, giving it a boost to all stats.

Shadow Price Stats

Impact: 29

Range: 67

Stability: 50

Handling: 49

Reload Speed 52

Rounds Per Minute: 450

Magazine: 33

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Overflow

Perk 2: One for All / Dragonfly

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll