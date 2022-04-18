Destiny 2 Shayura’s Wrath God Roll guide – PvP and PvE
Make your opponent feel your wrath with this weapon.
Submachine guns have been a Destiny 2 mainstay for quite some time. Depending on the artifact mods available for a given season, their popularity and usage vary dramatically. The Witch Queen adds a couple of new options to the mix, but Shayura’s Wrath remains one of the best-in-class weapons for Destiny 2.
SMGs are one of the best weapon archetypes for PVP, but with this season focusing heavily on Void weapons and abilities, Shayura’s Wrath is great to use. Wrath is a precision frame with great range. Precision frames can absolutely dominate with the current sandbox, so these rolls will focus on increasing their effective range and damage output.
How to get Shayura’s Wrath
This weapon can only be earned in Trials of Osirus. Playing this end-game PVP activity is the only way to farm for your own preferred roll.
Shayura’s Wrath Base Stats
- Impact: 25
- Range: 63
- Stability: 50
- Handling: 34
- Reload Speed: 32
- Rounds per minute: 600
- Magazine: 27
PvE Godroll
- Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling
- Magazine: Accurized Rounds
- Perk 1: Killing Wind
- Perk 2: Kill Clip / Adrenaline Junkie
- Masterwork: Range
- Mod: Minor Spec
PvP God Roll
- Barrel: Extended Barrel
- Magazine: Accurized Rounds
- Perk 1: Dynamic Sway Reduction
- Perk 2: Kill Clip
- Masterwork: Range
- Mod: Icarus Grip