Destiny 2 Sailspy Pitchglass god roll guide – PvP and PvE

The Sailspy Pitchglass is a linear fusion rifle you can loot in Destiny 2. The weapon makes an appearance in the Season of Plunder, which you can use to battle against pirate crews, or take with you to prepare for a fight against the Witness, practice against other Guardians, or other battles in the solar system. When using this weapon, you will want to make the most out of it. This guide covers the god rolls for the Sailspy Pitchglass in PvP and PvE for Destiny 2.

How to get the Sailspy Pitchglass

You can find the Sailspy Pitchglass by going through Season of Plunder activities. The big ones include Ketchcrash and Expeditions. You will likely spend more time going through the Ketchcrash activity and then make your way through Expeditions as you unlock more Treasure Maps and add them to your collection. Alongside these activities, we recommend returning to the H.E.L.M to interact with the Star Chart and roll on your Spoils of Plunder Umbral Engrams for a chance to obtain this item.

You will want to be mindful of grabbing a suitable Sailspy Pitchglass. It’s all about making sure you can hit your targets hard and make sure they stay down with the first and only shot you take. The shorter charge time you can make on this weapon, the better chances you have of taking out your opponent before they have time to eliminate you, especially against other Guardians.

Sailspy Pitchglass stats

Impact: 38

Range: 32

Stability: 42

Handling: 39

Reload Speed: 23

Charge Time: 533

Magazine: 5

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Liquid Coils

Perk 1: Ensemble

Perk 2: Voltshot

Masterwork: Charge Time/Handling

Origin: Right Hook

PvP God Roll