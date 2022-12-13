Destiny 2 Stay Frosty god roll guide – PvE and PvP

The Stay Frosty pulse rifle is making its way into Destiny 2. You will have a brief time to acquire this weapon and add it to your collection during The Dawning 2022 event. You want to make sure you grab it while you have the chance, and there are a few ways you can acquire it during the event. If you do acquire this weapon, you want to make sure you find one with the best perks. Here’s what you need to know about the Stay Frosty god rolls in PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get Stay Frosty in Destiny 2

You can find the Stay Frosty 2 pulse rifle during The Dawning 2022. There’s a good chance you can acquire as you work through this event, so there’s a lot of luck involved with this activity, especially if you’re trying to track down this weapon. Right now, it’s all about working through the event with Eva until 2023 rolls around. The Dawning 2023 ends on January 3, 2023.

Related: Destiny 2’s The Dawning trailer showcases a new Legendary pulse rifle, snowball fights, and more treats for 2022

When breaking down the various perks and rolls for this pulse rifle, Stay Frosty can drop with multiple appealing perks, such as Moving Target, Killing Wind, Encore, Adaptive Munitions, Golden Tricorn, Headstone, and even Under-Over, depending on the situation. If you focus more on PvP activities, you will want Moving Target and Adaptive Munitions to punch through another Guardian’s shields, or you can swap out Adaptive Munitions for Headseeker or Under-Over.

Stay Frosty stats

Impact: 27

Range: 38

Stability: 52

Handling: 67

Reload Speed: 56

Rounds per minute: 450

Magazine: 31

Stay Frosty PvE rolls

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Flared Magwell

Perk 1: Killing Wind

Perk 2: Golden Tricorn

Masterwork: Reload Speed or Stability

Origin Trait: Dawning Surprise and Omolon Fluid Dynamics

Stay Frosty PvP rolls