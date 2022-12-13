Destiny 2’s The Dawning trailer showcases a new Legendary pulse rifle, snowball fights, and more treats for 2022

Destiny 2’s annual holiday celebration has begun. The Dawning 2022 has kicked off, and anyone looking to get into the holiday spirit can watch the latest trailer for a highlight reel of all the limited-time goodies in the special event.

Season of the Seraph’s The Dawning trailer runs under a minute, but that’s all the time you’ll need to get the vibe. The opening shot sees some Guardians sneaking up on a group of Vex and pelting them with snowballs — a common tactic in the game this time of year. After that, we get a look at the shiny new Legendary pulse rifle that can be unlocked during The Dawning. It’s called Stay Frosty, and as you can see in the image at the top of this article, it has a nice powder-white body with gold and blue accents.

Of course, Eva Levante has also returned to the Tower for The Dawning, as she always does for this holiday event. As always, you can visit her and use any ingredients you’ve collected to bake tasty holiday treats. We have a full list of ingredients and how to get them for all the would-be bakers out there.

You’ll have three weeks to enjoy all that The Dawning 2022 has to offer. The event has already begun, but it ends on January 3, 2023. You have until that Tuesday to earn Stay Frosty, bake cookies, and enjoy all the rest of the festivities.

It won’t be too long after that before Destiny 2’s next expansion arrives. The Lightfall release date is February 28, 2023. The expansion will take Guardians to the city of Neomuna on Neptune, where they’ll be able to harness a new Darkness power called Strand. It manifests differently in each of the new subclasses’ supers: Hunters wield a rope dart, Titans sprout a set of claws, and Warlocks conjure threads that disintegrate the enemy. Additionally, every Guardian can use Strand as a grappling hook to swing around Neomuna.